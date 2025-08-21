Beijing’s rare earth weapon: A new oil shock for the green age

China’s April 2025 rare earth curbs tighten its grip on clean tech supply chains, driving up costs and giving Beijing unprecedented leverage in the global race to decarbonise.

China’s strategic export restrictions in April 2025 on seven critical rare earth elements are creating unprecedented supply chain disruptions that threaten to derail the global transition to renewable energy, forcing countries worldwide to scramble for alternative sources while potentially making clean technologies more expensive and less competitive with fossil fuels.

The restrictions target samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium — elements essential for manufacturing wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicle batteries. These materials form the backbone of green energy infrastructure, particularly in producing high-strength, lightweight magnets crucial for electric vehicle motors, wind power systems and various renewable energy components requiring high torque with low-energy consumption.