CPCB drafts India’s first solar waste playbook on storage safety, sustainability

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released draft guidelines on June 4, 2025 for the safe storage, handling and transportation of discarded solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, panels and cells. This marks a crucial step in India’s plan to manage the growing volume of solar waste, as the country expands its renewable energy capacity.

The guidelines, issued under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, come as India’s solar installed capacity has reached 110 gigawatts across ground-mounted, rooftop and floating installations. With the government sanctioning mega solar parks exceeding 500 megawatts capacity, the need for comprehensive end-of-life management of solar panels has become increasingly urgent.

Under Chapter V of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, solar PV waste is classified as 'CEEW 14' category e-waste. This classification within the Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Code is part of the extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework.

Unlike other electronic waste, solar PV waste is exempt from the EPR recycling targets. But manufacturers, producers and recyclers face specific obligations, including mandatory registration and storage permissions until 2034-35, annual return filings and compliance with CPCB standard operating procedures.

The guidelines operate on the principle that producers and manufacturers must establish comprehensive collection mechanisms from consumers and bulk users, creating take-back programmes with various stakeholders to prevent improper disposal.