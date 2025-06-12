CPCB drafts India’s first solar waste playbook on storage safety, sustainability
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released draft guidelines on June 4, 2025 for the safe storage, handling and transportation of discarded solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, panels and cells. This marks a crucial step in India’s plan to manage the growing volume of solar waste, as the country expands its renewable energy capacity.
The guidelines, issued under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, come as India’s solar installed capacity has reached 110 gigawatts across ground-mounted, rooftop and floating installations. With the government sanctioning mega solar parks exceeding 500 megawatts capacity, the need for comprehensive end-of-life management of solar panels has become increasingly urgent.
Under Chapter V of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, solar PV waste is classified as 'CEEW 14' category e-waste. This classification within the Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Code is part of the extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework.
Unlike other electronic waste, solar PV waste is exempt from the EPR recycling targets. But manufacturers, producers and recyclers face specific obligations, including mandatory registration and storage permissions until 2034-35, annual return filings and compliance with CPCB standard operating procedures.
The guidelines operate on the principle that producers and manufacturers must establish comprehensive collection mechanisms from consumers and bulk users, creating take-back programmes with various stakeholders to prevent improper disposal.
Improper disposal of solar panels poses significant environmental and health hazards due to heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, arsenic, antimony, selenium, copper, silver, gallium, tellurium and tin contained within the modules. Unscientific disposal methods can contaminate soil and water bodies, while uncontrolled burning releases toxic fumes that pollute air quality.
The guidelines emphasised that unauthorised dumping in open areas or selling to unregistered entities risks releasing these toxic chemicals into the environment, potentially causing adverse health impacts for communities and workers handling the waste without proper protective measures.
Producers must establish and publicise comprehensive collection systems, providing consumers with website links containing information, helpline contact numbers for queries and support, details of collection points or pickup services and information about authorised recycling facilities.
Manufacturers are encouraged to maintain consumer databases to facilitate collection when panels reach end-of-life.
Transportation must be conducted using covered trucks, preferably those authorised to transport hazardous wastes. When solar waste is destined for final disposal, handlers must comply with provisions under the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016.
The guidelines mandate specific storage requirements to preserve panels for potential reuse or recycling, while protecting worker safety and environmental integrity. Storage facilities must be covered, dry and well-ventilated to prevent moisture build-up and protect panels from elements.
Critical infrastructure requirements include impervious, non-leachable flooring to prevent groundwater and soil contamination from heavy metal leaching. Panels must be stacked in maximum 20 layers or 2 metres height, whichever is less, to prevent structural damage from crushing weight.
Storage areas require comprehensive safety systems, including fire protection arrangements, adequate firefighting equipment, clear emergency exit routes and well-defined Emergency Response Plans. All storage racks and containers must be clearly labelled with waste type for easy identification during recycling processes.
The guidelines specify minimum space requirements of 19.5 cubic metres per tonne of stored solar waste, ensuring safe and accessible handling. Regular inventory management and periodic inspections are mandatory to maintain accurate records and check for damage.
Solar panels at end-of-life contain both recyclable and non-recyclable materials including glass, aluminum frames, silicon wafers, various metals and plastics. Scientific recycling processes can recover substantial amounts of valuable materials, reducing the need for new resource extraction while conserving energy and Earth’s resources.
The guidelines highlighted that proper recycling offers a promising solution — one that not only prevents environmental harm but also enables the recovery of valuable materials that can be reused as raw inputs in new manufacturing processes.
As India’s solar sector continues rapid expansion, with installations exceeding 110 GW, responsible end-of-life management becomes crucial for maintaining the sustainability credentials of renewable energy. The regulatory framework balances industry growth with environmental protection, ensuring solar waste transitions safely into recycling or reuse systems.
The CPCB is currently seeking public comments and suggestions on the draft guidelines, indicating the participatory approach being adopted for this emerging waste stream management challenge.
These comprehensive guidelines represent India’s proactive approach to managing the environmental implications of its renewable energy transition. They establish the foundation for a circular economy in solar energy that protects both public health and environmental integrity.
The implementation of these guidelines will be critical as India moves toward its renewable energy targets, ensuring that the environmental benefits of solar power are not compromised by inadequate waste management practices.