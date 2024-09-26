How can we harness renewable energy for operating electric buses — and why we should do so

Interlinking renewable energy strategy with electric bus operations holds significant potential for decarbonising the road transport sector and contributing to a greener future. Furthermore, it can assist bus operators, particularly State Transport Undertakings (STU), in offsetting operational costs and reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

The renewable energy sector, in turn, offers economic opportunities. At a national level, this collaboration is vital for achieving Net Zero emissions and enhancing energy security.

Global electricity demand surged in the transport sector in 2022, especially in road transport, where electricity usage has increased by 60 per cent since 2019, according to the World Energy Outlook 2023 report. In 2023, electric vehicles accounted for nearly 15.8 per cent of vehicle sales worldwide.

Among road transport vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and large fleet operators, including STUs, require high power supply and consume a significant amount of electricity.

The Government of India is actively deploying electric buses (e-buses) and plans to induct around 50,000 in its National Electric Bus Program, launched in 2022. This has the potential to markedly reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles while also contributing to meeting 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change commitments.