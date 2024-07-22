Uncharted waters: India’s offshore wind energy has high potential but remains low on implementation

A press release issued by the Union Cabinet on June 14, 2024 highlighted the advantages of offshore wind energy: “Offshore wind is a source of renewable energy that offers several advantages over onshore wind and solar projects, such as higher adequacy and reliability, lower storage requirement and higher employment potential.”

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also acknowledged the importance of offshore wind power when addressing the Parliamentary Standing Committee in the past.

“Mainly, there are three reasons why we should develop offshore wind power — first: Our targets are so high that we will need every source of energy, including offshore wind power. Second: One of the advantages of developing offshore wind energy would be that the manufacturing of offshore wind turbines will be encouraged in the country. Third: due to certain characteristics of offshore wind energy such as seasonality, etc, the contribution of offshore wind power will be higher,” MNRE secretary told the Standing Committee.

This clearly indicates that the Indian government recognises the significance of offshore wind energy. However, the progress report shows that, while the government emphasises its importance, there has been little action.