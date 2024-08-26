81 Indian rivers, tributaries have extremely high concentration of one or more heavy metals

As many as 13 water quality monitoring stations in six states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, across 17 rivers and tributaries have only lead exceeding the limit. These included Chambal and Tons, the tributaries of Yamuna.

“River water is currently being reported as contaminated with trace and toxic metals, both due to human activity and natural resources. Their presence above the established limits in water can pose significant threats to flora and fauna due to their non-biodegradable nature,” stated Kushvinder Vohra, chairman, CWC, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (water resources) in the report.

Haripur, Honnali, Kallooppara, Karnaprayag Confluence D / S, Kirtinagar U / S, Malakkara, Singasadanapalli and Uttarkashi are the eight water quality monitoring stations in seven districts of four states — Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — where three heavy toxic metals were found to breach the safe limits prescribed by the BIS.

Arsenic, lead and iron were found beyond the safe limits at Uttarkashi station in Uttarakhand, which is located on the Bhagirathi river, a tributary of the Ganga. In Honnali station, Karnataka located on Tungabhadra, the three metals identified exceeding the safe limits are — chromium, mercury and lead.

Madamon station in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala is found to be the most-affected station, where four metals: iron, mercury, lead and nickel are found to exceed their acceptable limits. “The metals above limit may be contributed from deposition of domestic and industrial sewage, agricultural runoff during the monsoon period and waste from quarries in the upstream of site,” stated the CWC in the report.

The report revealed the poor state of Ganga basin, which has the most WQ stations monitored. Around 47 per cent or 75 of the 161 water quality sites monitored in Ganga basin have been reported to exceed metal limits.

Ganga, the national river, was found to be polluted with four heavy metals — arsenic, lead, iron and copper. The west-flowing rivers south of Tapi basin ranked second, with 64 per cent or 23 of 36 stations indicating metal exceedance.