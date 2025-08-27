Kosi, Bihar’s ‘sorrow’ and also its lifeline

The Kosi River, often called 'Bihar's sorrow' due to its frequent floods, also serves as a lifeline for the region.
Originating in Tibet and flowing through Nepal into Bihar, it supports local fisheries, which are crucial for the economy and diet.
Fishing provides income and employment, with dried fish being a staple in local markets.
The Kosi river originates in Tibert, flows through Nepal and carves a wide fan in the plains of Bihar in northern India before flowing into the Ganga. It is known for its floods, which have earned it the moniker of ‘Bihar’s sorrow’.
But the river also has another side, a beneficial one. The Kosi region is known for its fisheries and fish are a significant part of the local diet and economy.
Fishing is the primary source of income and employment for many communities in Bihar. Many fisherfolk lay out their catch to dry along the banks of the river.
Laying fish out to dry is a traditional method of preservation, ensuring the catch can be stored and sold.
The preserved fish are sold in local markets or used by communities, contributing to their sustenance and economic stability.