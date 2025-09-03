Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi

The Yamuna river in Delhi surpassed its danger mark on September 2, prompting the evacuation of nearly 10,000 residents to government relief camps.
This precautionary measure was taken for those in low-lying areas. The region has faced severe weather, with heavy rains causing significant fatalities in northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
The Yamuna river breached its danger mark on September 2 in Delhi.
Nearly 10,000 people had been evacuated to relief camps set up by the government along the main highways as a precautionary measure for those living in low-lying areas, according to Reuters.
Residents living along the Yamuna in Delhi were evacuated in 2023 as well after the river hit its highest level in 45 years.
According to Reuters, at least 130 people have been killed in August 2025 as heavy rains have lashed Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.