AI creating new way of thinking, overdependence could affect human critical thinking: Scientists warn

Artificial intelligence (AI) is paving the way for a new thinking system, which could affect our evolution and potentially put human critical thinking at risk due to overdependence, warned a new article published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

The new form of thinking is called “System 0”. It represents the outsourcing of certain cognitive tasks to AI, which can process vast amounts of data and perform complex computations beyond human capabilities.

“The risk is relying too much on System 0 without exercising critical thinking. If we passively accept the solutions offered by AI, we might lose our ability to think autonomously and develop innovative ideas. In an increasingly automated world, it is crucial that humans continue to question and challenge the results generated by AI,” the experts said in a statement.

Generative AI systems (like ChatGPT and Bard) can create images, audio, video and other content when they receive prompts from users. As of early 2023, some emerging generative AI systems had reached more than 100 million users, according to the US Government Accountability Office. “The rapid integration of these AI tools into our daily lives is reshaping how we think and make decisions," the paper read.