Ancient humans may have hunted 150 large animal species to extinction over 50,000 years, suggests study

Homo sapiens, the ancestors of present-day humans, were responsible for the extinction of megafauna, according to new research. Scientists have revealed that over the past 50,000 years, more than 150 of the world’s largest animal species were wiped out, leaving only bones and burrows behind.

The research highlighted that terrestrial megafauna in recent prehistory, specifically during the Late Pleistocene (129,000–11,700 years Before Present or BP) and Early to Middle Holocene (11,700–4,200 years BP), suffered widespread and severe extinctions.

These extinctions, scientists say, were driven by modern humans (Homo sapiens) who expanded across the planet during this period. The study established clear trends of megafauna species becoming extinct with the emergence of behaviourally modern Homo sapiens in Africa, their colonisation of other areas and subsequent cultural development.