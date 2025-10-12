Anna Mani, the woman who measured India’s skies

When the National Book Trust released Anna Mani: The Uncut Diamond this September, few expected a modest biography of an Indian meteorologist to stir such profound reflection about our age of climate anxiety.

However, Asha Gopinathan’s book has done just that by bringing back to public memory a woman who, half a century ago, had already begun documenting the atmospheric changes we now refer to as the Anthropocene.

Before the ozone hole became headline news or “climate change” became political currency, Anna Mani, a physicist from Kerala, clad in khadi, was quietly measuring the skies over Pune.

Each dawn in the 1960s, she climbed to the rooftop of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) laboratory, adjusting instruments she had built herself. Through glass tubes and Teflon pumps, she captured traces of a changing world: falling ozone levels, rising pollution, and the first fingerprints of human activity on the atmosphere.

Rediscovering a forgotten pioneer

In The Uncut Diamond, Gopinathan reconstructs Mani’s life with remarkable intimacy, from her childhood in the misty cardamom hills of Peermade in Kerala’s present Idukki district to her lonely battles in the corridors of a male-dominated scientific establishment.

Yet the book’s most striking contribution lies in its recovery of Mani’s ozone work at IMD Pune, research that made her one of the first scientists anywhere in the Global South to measure humanity’s impact on the air.

“She was far ahead of her time,” Gopinathan told Down To Earth (DTE). “Mani saw urbanisation not as progress alone, but as a force reshaping the chemistry of our skies.”

That prescience now reads as prophecy. Long before the Anthropocene became a buzzword, Mani had already recorded its arrival — through ozone columns and electrical conductivity readings above a growing Pune.

Measuring the Anthropocene before it was named

When Mani joined IMD’s Pune headquarters in 1957, atmospheric science in India was still largely descriptive. She changed that with methodical precision. By the early 1960s, she had designed the country’s first reliable radiation and solar measuring instruments, pyranometers and sunshine recorders, that could withstand India’s humidity and heat. But her most pioneering work began when she turned to ozone and atmospheric electricity.

In 1964, under her supervision, IMD launched India’s first ozonesonde balloon, a delicate cylinder of glass and Teflon that rose over the Deccan Plateau before bursting at an altitude of 30 km. “As the balloon climbed, ozone levels increased sharply until it burst,” recalled her colleague, C R Sreedharan. “We phoned Miss Mani at 2 a.m. She was thrilled—not by the drama, but by the data.”

That data, painfully logged and analysed, became India’s first vertical ozone profile. It later formed part of the World Meteorological Organization’s global ozone mapping effort, making Pune a critical node in what would become the planetary climate-monitoring network.

But Mani was not content with upper-atmosphere readings. She began studying ground-level ozone — what we now know as tropospheric ozone, a potent greenhouse gas formed by the reaction of hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides.

In her mid-1960s reports, she described “a chain of reactions involving hydrocarbons and nitrogen-containing gases” — phrasing that prefigured modern climate chemistry by decades. She compared readings from Pune’s industrial air with those from the clean marine breeze of the Bay of Bengal and noted that urban pollution reduced atmospheric conductivity by nearly half.

“Closer to the coast,” she wrote, “the effect of pollution could be felt, and the values were about half of what was seen in the clean air over the centre of the Bay.”

She did not yet call it the Anthropocene — that word would not appear until the 2000s — but her graphs, equations, and field notes were its earliest Indian chronicle.

The ethics of precision

If Mani was revolutionary, she was also exacting. Her instruments were both elegant and uncompromising. European ozonesons in use at the time often produced errors because lubricants reacted chemically with the ozone. Mani’s design, built in India, eliminated this flaw by using non-reactive materials such as glass and Teflon.

“In the Indian sonde, the use of a non-reacting, non-lubricated pump eliminates this error,” she wrote in a 1972 IMD technical paper—a line of characteristic understatement that masked the ingenuity behind it.

Her laboratory reflected that ethic. Tables were spotless, instruments gleamed, and her assistants followed strict calibration rituals. “Accurate measurements are the foundation of understanding nature,” she would say.

To Mani, measurement was a moral act — not mechanical, but philosophical. “You can, but do your best,” was her motto, written in neat script on the wall of her Pune lab.