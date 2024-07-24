Budget 2024–25 offers giant leap for India’s space economy with Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund

India’s burgeoning space economy will get a significant boost with the establishment of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund, which is expected to propel its growth by a staggering five times over the next decade. The fund, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, 2024 in her Union Budget 2024-25 speech, could be a gamechanger for startups and small businesses in the industry.

Space economy includes all public and private actors involved in developing, providing and using space-related products and services — from research and development, the manufacture and use of space infrastructure like ground stations, launch vehicles, and satellites — to space-enabled applications such as navigation equipment, satellite phones, meteorological services. It also includes scientific knowledge generated by such activities, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)