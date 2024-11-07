Carl Sagan’s scientific legacy extends far beyond ‘Cosmos’
On November 9, 2024, the world will mark Carl Sagan’s 90th birthday — but sadly without Sagan, who .
Most people remember him as the co-creator and host of the 1980 , watched worldwide by hundreds of millions of people. Others read , his best-selling science fiction novel, or , his Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction book. Millions more saw him popularize astronomy on .
What most people don’t know about Sagan, and what has been somewhat obscured by his fame, is the far-reaching impact of his science, which resonates to this day. Sagan was an unequaled science communicator, astute advocate and prolific writer. But he was also an outstanding scientist.
Sagan propelled science forward in at least three important ways. He produced notable results and insights described in over 600 scientific papers. He enabled new scientific disciplines to flourish. And he inspired multiple generations of scientists. , I believe such a combination of talents and accomplishments is rare and may occur only once in my lifetime.
Scientific accomplishments
Very little was known in the 1960s about . Sagan investigated how the greenhouse effect in its carbon dioxide atmosphere might explain the unbearably high temperature on Venus — approximately 870 degrees Fahrenheit (465 degrees Celsius). His research remains a cautionary tale about the here on Earth.
Sagan proposed a compelling explanation for seasonal changes in the brightness of Mars, which had been incorrectly attributed to vegetation or volcanic activity. Wind-blown dust was , he explained.
Sagan and his students studied how changes to the reflectivity of Earth’s surface and atmosphere affect our climate. They considered how the detonation of nuclear bombs could inject so much soot into the atmosphere that it would lead to a yearslong period of substantial cooling, a phenomenon .
With unusual breadth in astronomy, physics, chemistry and biology, Sagan pushed forward the nascent discipline of astrobiology – the study of life in the universe.
Together with the research scientist at Cornell University, Sagan conducted pioneering laboratory experiments and showed that certain ingredients of prebiotic chemistry, called , and certain building blocks of life, known as , form naturally in laboratory environments that mimic planetary settings.
He also modeled the delivery of prebiotic molecules to the early Earth , and he was deeply engaged in the biological experiments onboard the . Sagan also speculated about the possibility of balloon-shaped organisms floating .
His passion for finding life elsewhere extended far beyond the solar system. He was a champion of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, . He helped fund and participated in a systematic by scanning 70 per cent of the sky with the physicist and electrical engineer .
He proposed and co-designed the and now affixed to humanity’s most distant ambassadors, the and spacecrafts. It is unlikely that extraterrestrials will ever find these artifacts, but Sagan wanted people to with other civilizations.
Advocacy
Sagan’s scientific output repeatedly led him to become an eloquent advocate on issues of societal and scientific significance. He testified before Congress about the . He was an antinuclear activist and spoke out , also known as “Star Wars”. He urged collaborations and a , in an attempt to improve US-Soviet relations. He spoke directly with members of Congress about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence and organised a urging support for the search.
But perhaps his most important gift to society was his promotion of truth-seeking and critical thinking. He encouraged people to muster the humility and discipline to confront their most cherished beliefs — and to rely on evidence to obtain a more accurate view of the world. His most cited book, , is a precious resource for anyone trying to navigate this age of disinformation.
Impact
A scientist’s impact can sometimes be gauged by the number of times their scholarly work is cited by other scientists. According to , his work continues to accumulate more than 1,000 citations per year.
Indeed, his current citation rate exceeds that of many members of the , who are “elected by their peers for outstanding contributions to research,” according to the academy’s website, and is “one of the highest honors a scientist can receive.”
Sagan was nominated for election into the academy during the 1991-1992 cycle, but his nomination was challenged at the annual meeting; more than one-third of the members voted to keep him out, . An observer at that meeting wrote to Sagan, “It is the worst of human frailties that keeps you out: jealousy.” This belief was . In my opinion, the academy’s failure to admit Sagan remains an enduring stain on the organization.
No amount of jealousy can diminish Sagan’s profound and wide-ranging legacy. In addition to his scientific accomplishments, Sagan has inspired generations of scientists and brought an appreciation of science to countless nonscientists. He has demonstrated what is possible in the realms of science, communication and advocacy. Those accomplishments required truth-seeking, hard work and self-improvement. On the 90th anniversary of Sagan’s birth, a renewed commitment to these values would honor his memory.