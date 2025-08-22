Juno’s last orbit: NASA’s Jupiter mission set to end next month

This colour-enhanced view of Jupiter shows the iconic Great Red Spot alongside the swirling turbulence of the southern hemisphere. Made from three images taken during a close pass in February 2019, it highlights the dramatic contrasts in Jupiter’s atmosphere. Citizen scientist Kevin M Gill processed the raw JunoCam data to create the image.

Enhanced image by Kevin M. Gill (CC-BY) based on images provided courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS