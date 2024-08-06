New clues emerge on evolutionary origins of extinct hobbits that once lived on Indonesia’s Flores island

A new study on the ‘hobbits’ of Indonesia’s Flores island, the extinct human species called Homo floresiensis, provides clues on their mysterious origin. It adds weight to the theory that they likely evolved from another extinct human species.

A new study published in Nature Communications has reported the discovery of three hominin fossils dating to 700,000 years from Mata Menge in the So’a Basin of central Flores. The region is some 75 kilometres east of a huge cave called Liang Bua, where all Homo floresiensis fossils have been found.

“We think the Mata Menge hominins are an early form of Homo floresiensis of Liang Bua and thus directly ancestral to it,” Adam Brumm from Australia’s Griffith University and one of the authors of the study told Down To Earth. Hominins are extinct and surviving organisms within the human lineage, after the split from the ancestors of the great apes.

Brumm and his colleagues began digging Mata Menge, one of the oldest known human occupation sites on Flores, in 2004 to look for the fossils of Homo floresiensis’ ancestors. “We hoped to find early hominin fossils in this locality that would resolve the puzzle of the evolutionary origin of Homo floresiensis. It took 10 years of digging to uncover the handful of fossils, including the three we report in this paper which date to 700,000 years ago,” Brumm added.

The three fossils were excavated between 2013 and 2016. The researchers also found an arm bone belonging to an adult and two small-sized teeth from an adult and a child. Before this study, eight other fossil collections have been reported from Mata Menge.