The patent truth about women inventors

The passing away of Rohini Godbole, particle physicist and a passionate champion of women in science, has prompted ruminations on how much of a role women scientists play, here and globally. Godbole was an honorary professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, and she was one of those rare women who opted for theoretical physics unlike the generally preferred experimental physics. In her case, it was more difficult to make it in the world of science, as she has related, because of her chosen specialisation: theoretical high energy physics. That is a common refrain across the world never mind the field women have opted for. They have had to struggle against formidable odds to pursue their ideas and research obsessions.

A telling case is that of biochemist Katalin Karikó, who has been hailed as the woman who shielded the world against the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2. Along with immunologist Drew Weissman, she discovered how to enable messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) to enter cells without triggering the body’s immune system. Their critical research laid the foundation for the mRNA vaccines that helped fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hers was a classic struggle. Starved of funds and institutional support, Karikó was always dependent on a senior scientist to take her on as a research assistant and faced stark uncertainties as an untenured professor. That column was written two years before she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine along with Weissman.

It would seem not much has changed since the days of the brilliant and exceptional Marie Curie who made a mark in cutting-edge scientific research despite tremendous odds more than a century before Karikó did. Curie was honoured with a second Nobel Prize in 1911, the only woman to have received two Nobel awards and the only scientist to have earned this in two different sciences—chemistry and physics. Like Curie who was Polish and did her research in France, Karikó is an émigré from Hungary who has gone back to teaching at the University of Szegard in her native country. But that is not really the issue although Curie did face an attack on her house by mob demanding her expulsion after the death of her husband Frenchman Pierre, who shared the Chemistry Nobel Prize with her in 1903.

The simple truth is the biases against women scientists persist to this day because of the male-dominated nature of scientific establishments across the world. But that is to ignore the policy changes that have been introduced, transformative in some places, to encourage women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), both in education and the workplace. Such biases are more prevalent in conservative societies such as India’s even though we might see a scattering of senior women scientists in a few fields such as space research.

It is a global phenomenon. Various reports give slightly different figures of women in STEM but none of them offers cause for cheer. A World Bank report on global trends in the participation of women and girls in STEM said that the poor representation of women in STEM is prevalent in every region. While graduation rates are higher among women, they are less likely to be found in STEM fields, especially in engineering, physics and ICT (Information and Communication Technology). The more depressing fact that emerged is that women who studied in STEM fields were less likely to enter STEM careers, and to exit these careers earlier than men. It also found that women in STEM careers published fewer papers and, perhaps not surprisingly, were also underpaid. The final figures were stark.