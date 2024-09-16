World Ozone Day: Emerging climate, space risks show fight to preserve ozone layer isn’t over

Their release thus depletes the ozone layer 15 to 35 kilometres above the Earth’s surface. The ozone layer is the thinnest over the poles, especially in the Antarctic stratosphere, where the depletion is known as the “ozone hole”. But the June study, led by a scientist from Bristol University, UK and published in journal Nature Climate Change, indicated signs of ozone healing by noting that for the first time since the 1970s, the impact of HCFCs on the Earth’s energy balance and the amount of chlorine from these gases in the atmosphere have decreased after reaching a peak in 2021. This is five years ahead of the projected peak year of 2026.