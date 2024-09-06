A 1,000 words: Barely a quarter of Yamuna's floodplains are free from encroachment

Delhi's insatiable appetite for land has spared none and Yamuna, the lifeline of the metropolis, is no exception.

Overwhelmed by a seemingly never-ending rise in population that it has, needs more infrastructure for habitation, commute and livelihood, the national capital has now encroached 75 per cent of Yamuna's floodplains.

Despite the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducting several anti-encroachment drives, it has been able to reclaim merely 400 hectares out of the total 9,700 hectares of the area that falls under Yamuna's floodplains.