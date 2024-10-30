700k fake certificates, major polluters missing: Misuse of EPR legislation worsening India’s plastic problem, shows CSE report

While the Indian government's 2022 extended producer responsibility guidelines was a step in the right direction, it needs more teeth to truly uphold the "polluter pays" principle in the country's plastic waste management journey, according to a new report by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment.

The report released October 29, 2024 highlighted the gaps in the existing sytem of registration and implementation of the guidelines, and also outlined a way forward.

The EPR guidelines, issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on February 16, 2022, require manufacturers, producers, importers and brand owners (PIBO) as well as plastic waste processors (PWP) to register on a centralised portal.

Under this, there are specific targets for collection, recycling, end-of-life, recycled content usage and selective re-use in plastic packaging.

But a closer look at the EPR ecosystem showed how it is plagued by multiple undesirable outcomes. First, the registration data showed that the stakeholders who are the biggest plastic polluters have the some of the lowest enrolment in the system.

The centralised EPR portal has received 41,577 registrations from PIBOs (till the time of the CSE assessment) — 83 per cent of the registered PIBOs are importers, 11 per cent are producers and 6 per cent are brand owners, according to the authors of the report.



“Of these, producers are responsible for introducing the majority of plastic packaging into the Indian market — cumulatively accounting for 65 per cent of the total. Brand owners are the next biggest contributors with 26 per cent. Importers, despite being the highest in numbers to register, have only introduced 9 per cent of the plastic packaging introduced in the market.”