A 1,000 words: Gurugram's growing waste mountain in photos

Construction & demolition waste dumped along the Gurugram-Faridabad road in Aravali
Construction & demolition waste dumped along the Gurugram-Faridabad road in Aravali
Photo: Vikas Choudhary

Over the last three months, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has been struggling to put a stop to construction and demolition waste being dumped along the Gurugram-Faridabad road. Around 2,500 tonnes of fresh C&D waste is dumped on the roadside daily, according to a report in the newspaper The Times of India published in May 2024.

The corporation has not been able to identify the offenders but has ordered an investigation. The city, with its burgeoning population, is already with a massive waste management crisis.

