A 1,000 words: Where does all the waste go in Delhi? Not in the landfill

Like many metropolises in India, capital Delhi faces a waste management crisis every day. Be it lack of segregation at source or mounting legacy waste, the improper handling of the various categories of waste poses a continuing challenge for the citizens. The landfills catch fire multiple times a year and illegal, open burning threatens human health, to mention a few consequences.

In the first photograph, we see mixed waste lining a road very close to the Ghazipur landfill in the eastern part of the city. What's visible is a combination of construction and demolition waste, along with municipal waste. The collection vessel, that's supposed to be cleared every day, cannot contain the volume of waste that ends up there.

The photograph below presents a similar picture several kilometres away, exhibiting the widespread nature of the menace.