Agra’s booming footwear industry leads to massive waste crisis: CSE study calls for urgent action

The city of Agra, long synonymous with the Taj Mahal, now faces a mounting environmental threat from the booming footwear industry. The city, which produces around 65 per cent of India’s footwear, generates around 45 tonnes of footwear waste each day, a recent study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) revealed.

The waste issue is becoming a serious concern, adding to the city's already existing waste management problems and polluting the environment.

The CSE’s research, conducted over a year and presented at a multistakeholder workshop held in Agra, highlighted a troubling scenario: Out of the 45 tonnes of footwear waste generated daily, more than 13 tonnes come from informal home-based businesses, while the formal manufacturing sector produces over 31 tonnes.

Despite the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) collecting about 57 per cent of this waste, nearly 20 tonnes still end up discarded in drains, open spaces or burnt, creating a significant environmental hazard.

Agra’s identity as a major footwear production hub dates back centuries. Today, the city has 6,821 footwear manufacturing units, producing between 90,000 to a million pairs of shoes daily. This massive production scale comes with a price.