Biohazard to breakthrough: India’s pandemic waste story

The pandemic significantly worsened the situation. From January 2020 to May 2021, BMW generation increased by more than 15 times in some regions. In Delhi, for example, per-bed waste rose from 500 grams to 4 kilogrammes per day. On a national scale, COVID-related BMW added nearly 100 tonnes daily to an already overburdened system.

Policy sprint: Adapting in real time

Indian regulatory bodies acted quickly. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued specific guidelines for COVID-19 waste management in March 2020. Soon after, they launched the COVID19BMW mobile application to monitor waste generation, segregation, and disposal in real-time.

This app allowed different users — waste generators, handlers, and treatment facilities — to log waste data using a common platform. Within one year, over 8,000 healthcare facilities and nearly all 200 treatment centers were registered on the system.

The National Green Tribunal also played a crucial role by issuing orders to strengthen monitoring and enforce compliance with safety and emission standards.

Ground realities: Infrastructure imbalance, treatment gaps

India has over 260,000 healthcare facilities, but waste treatment capacity has not kept up. In 2018, daily BMW generation stood at 608.4 tonnes, but the treatment capacity was only 492.6 tonnes. This left nearly 20 per cent of the waste untreated, posing a serious environmental and health risk.

While states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka generated large quantities of BMW, many northeastern states and island territories such as Lakshadweep lacked basic waste treatment infrastructure. These regions often relied on deep burial, an outdated and unsafe method.

However, some positive developments occurred. For example, the facility operated by Medicare Environmental Management Pvt Ltd in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, significantly increased its capacity during the pandemic to support over 2,500 healthcare establishments.

Waste composition & trends: Shift between waves

One notable observation was the change in waste composition between the first and second waves of the pandemic. In the first wave, the sudden rise in disposable PPE usage and poor segregation led to higher waste volumes. By the second wave, hospitals were better trained, and more aware of proper waste segregation practices, especially separating general waste from biomedical waste.