Fostering behaviour change in solid waste management: Here are some essential prerequisites for cities

Legal mandates: Every city must make source segregation mandatory through its by-laws.

Mapping of sources and gap assessment: This involves ward- and zone-wise mapping of households, commercial establishments and institutions, along with the quantity of waste they generate.

Waste quantification and characterisation: Accurate waste quantification and characterisation are essential for informed decisions on fleet size, vehicle deployment, route planning, human resource needs and the design of effective information, education and communication (IEC) campaigns for waste management.

Creating an IEC/behaviour change communication (BCC) calendar: Once the basic mapping is done, an IEC calendar and strategies must be prepared to reach every household.

Enforcement: Any contravention of the legal mandates on source segregation should be strictly handled and penalised.

Incentivisation: People who abide with the rules and segregate waste should be rewarded periodically, with specific strategies in place. Home composting should be encouraged with incentives such as rebates on property tax or water bills or the waiving of waste collection charges.

Deploying expertise: Hiring an expert or agency is crucial to spreading awareness effectively.

Guaranteed on-time door-to-door collection and consistency: To build community trust and sustain behavioural change, cities must provide reliable, on-time waste collection services using compartmentalised fleets capable of collecting segregated waste.

Processing facilities: Comprehensive wet and dry waste processing facilities are essential for demonstrating to citizens that their segregated waste is being properly processed, not just dumped. This reinforces trust and supports long-term behaviour change.

Recognition and integration of informal waste workers: Waste pickers play a vital role in dry waste recycling and source segregation. Cities must recognise their contributions, provide social security and economic stability and grant them access to waste. Integrating them into the solid waste management value chain through a legitimate framework is essential for their support and inclusion.

Transparency and trust: Cities should use diverse communication strategies, including mass media and their websites, to provide transparent information on waste generation, segregation, processing, citizen contributions, user charge utilisation and issued penalties. Transparency builds public trust and boosts citizen participation.

Forming a dedicated cell for IEC/BCC: A dedicated ULB team should manage need assessments, IEC/BCC campaigns and ensure compliance with segregation rules. Even if external experts are engaged to run campaigns, monitoring, enforcement and incentives should be handled by the ULB. The team should also focus on report generation, data analysis, evaluation and corrective actions.

Capacity building: All relevant stakeholders involved in the city’s waste management system should be adequately trained to manage waste and ensure source segregation.