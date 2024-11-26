Global Plastic profiles: Is there a just transition in plastics?

The concept of a “just transition” represents a socio-economic framework designed to guide the shift away from plastic-dependent industries toward sustainable alternatives while ensuring equity and inclusivity. This approach addresses the social and economic impacts of the transition, such as job losses and economic disruptions, by offering support to affected workers and communities. It places particular emphasis on marginalised or vulnerable groups, including informal waste workers, ensuring they are not disproportionately affected by industry changes. Inclusive decision-making and equitable access to resources are central to this framework, promoting social justice throughout the transition process.

Key elements of a just transition include retraining and upskilling programs to enable workers to find employment in emerging green sectors such as renewable energy, recycling, and sustainable packaging. Investments in alternative industries create new job opportunities and contribute to broader economic development. The framework also highlights the need for global cooperation, recognising that transitioning away from plastic pollution requires collective action and solidarity among nations and regions.

In practice, just transition initiatives focus on fair, equitable, and inclusive measures for affected populations, with special attention to women and other vulnerable groups.

These measures include establishing national coordinating bodies to engage stakeholders, improving income and livelihood opportunities through workforce training and tailored social programs, and incentivising skills development across the plastic value chain. Legal recognition and protection for informal and cooperative workers, along with improved working conditions, are critical components of these efforts. Such initiatives align with global environmental goals and international commitments to address plastic pollution while fostering social justice and human rights.

A just transition ensures that workers and communities reliant on plastic production and waste management are supported as industries adopt more sustainable practices. Treaty discussions emphasise equitable policies that foster green job creation, provide retraining programs, and ensure social protections for affected workers. This approach seeks to balance environmental objectives with economic and social priorities, ensuring that vulnerable communities are not left behind during the shift to a sustainable plastic economy.

Countries and blocs have made varied contributions to the discussions on just transition. The EU has underscored the importance of respecting human rights and protecting workers in alignment with international standards. India has highlighted the need for flexibility within just transition frameworks to account for national circumstances. Kazakhstan has called for developed nations to provide financial and technological support to developing countries to ensure a fair transition. Guatemala has emphasized the inclusion and protection of waste pickers and indigenous peoples, recognising their significant roles in waste management.

The UK has supported a just transition aligned with International Labour Organization (ILO) guidelines, advocating for the inclusion of vulnerable groups while raising concerns about direct financing obligations. Similarly, the EU and the US have expressed reservations about direct funding commitments. Russia has proposed embedding “just transition pathways” within the broader context of sustainable development, while Brazil has stressed the need to include artisanal fisherfolk, fishing communities, and local populations in just transition frameworks. Iran has advocated for flexibility and national ownership, suggesting that domestic laws and regulations should guide just transition strategies.

This multi-faceted approach to just transition seeks to harmonise environmental, social, and economic goals, ensuring no group is left behind in the global shift toward sustainability.