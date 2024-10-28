Janakpuri is a classic case of Delhi's affluence coexisting with third world waste woes

India is often touted as the land of contradictions with the highs and lows of the civilisation working in unison. And nowhere do the contradictions seem more applicable than its prized capital Delhi.
A drive through its wide, clean roads is sufficient to invoke a sense of helplessness as the disparities in quality of life begin to surface. One such locality in Delhi is Janakpuri where open disposal of waste is surprising to say the least.
The garbage is disposed in such a brazen manner that not only does it raise the risk of infections and contamination but also endangers the big drains that carry the city's sewage.
The plastic waste in the garbage has the potential to choke these drains which often leads to catastrophically dirty living conditions especially when it rains.