Janakpuri is a classic case of Delhi's affluence coexisting with third world waste woes

Janakpuri is considered to be an affluent residential area in south-west Delhi but the disposal of waste on roads and open drains casts a shadow on its civic administration
The open disposal of waste in Janakpuri can put the capital's affluence to shame.Photographs by Vikas Choudhary/CSE
India is often touted as the land of contradictions with the highs and lows of the civilisation working in unison. And nowhere do the contradictions seem more applicable than its prized capital Delhi.

A drive through its wide, clean roads is sufficient to invoke a sense of helplessness as the disparities in quality of life begin to surface. One such locality in Delhi is Janakpuri where open disposal of waste is surprising to say the least.

The garbage thrown in the drain can choke it which can disrupt the lives of many living in the area.

The garbage is disposed in such a brazen manner that not only does it raise the risk of infections and contamination but also endangers the big drains that carry the city's sewage.

The plastic waste in the garbage has the potential to choke these drains which often leads to catastrophically dirty living conditions especially when it rains.

