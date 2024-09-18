Waste

Mountains of malaise: Glimpses of daily lives of ragpickers at landfills

With no shred of aesthetics to flaunt, landfills never feature in skylines but are vital to a city's lifeline
The waste is dumped in the landfills with little regard for recycling or further management; whatever recycling is achieved is due to the neglected labour of ragpickers who pick the recyclable waste to survive in the urban jungle. Photographs by Agnimirh Basu/CSE Archive
Landfills — the mere mention of the word reeks of our collective inability to manage our waste in a better way. These ignored mounds of waste are the only available solution to the endless generation of waste in our metropolitan cities.

The only people interested in the landfills are the underprivileged ragpickers who wake up before the Sun has risen and eagerly browse the trash, looking for something that could be sold at a processing plant for a few pennies.

An entire community of ragpickers live in the midst of the landfill in Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. Seen here are two boys and their four-legged friend, fetching some milk from a nearby dairy.
A cut or a bruise by sharp objects or metallic pieces in the landfill could invite a host of troubles for the ragpickers but that doesn't deter them from earning their livelihood.

A seating arrangement in the middle of the landfill.
