Mountains of malaise: Glimpses of daily lives of ragpickers at landfills

Landfills — the mere mention of the word reeks of our collective inability to manage our waste in a better way. These ignored mounds of waste are the only available solution to the endless generation of waste in our metropolitan cities.

The only people interested in the landfills are the underprivileged ragpickers who wake up before the Sun has risen and eagerly browse the trash, looking for something that could be sold at a processing plant for a few pennies.