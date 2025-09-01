Promise in pieces

When negotiators gathered in Geneva this August for the resumed fifth session of talks on a global plastic treaty, expectations were high. This was supposed to be the final push to deliver a legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution, a promise first made in 2022 under the United Nations Environment Assembly resolution 5/14. The deadline for completing the treaty had already expired in December 2024, and the world was waiting.

Instead, what unfolded was a sobering lesson in the limits of multilateralism. After 10 days of discussions, closed-door meetings, and late-night consultations, the process ended without any progress and became an exercise in holding on to the red lines. Delegates left Geneva with no clear path forward.

The session opened on August 5 with a sense of urgency and promises of working in cooperation. The Chair’s plan was to divide the workload among four contact groups, each tasked with advancing key sections of the draft treaty. On paper, this was a practical way to speed up the process. In reality, it laid bare deep divisions.

Some groups found themselves buried under a mountain of proposals—60 in one group, 77 in another. Others started with relatively “clean” articles but got stuck as soon as the line-by-line negotiations began. What should have been straightforward discussions turned into battles over single words. The debate on how we move ahead with the discussions took most of the time in the contact groups, the rest was consumed by the level of obligations acceptable to the member states. Even long-accepted principles like the waste hierarchy (a framework that prioritises different waste management options based on their environmental impact) were called into question. It quickly became clear that the atmosphere was still shaped by the “Busan hangover,” a reference to the previous session earlier this year, which had failed to deliver progress. Geneva was supposed to move beyond that impasse. Instead, it repeated it.

One of the few bright spots came from the discussions on finance. Here, negotiators showed flexibility. Ideas such as compensation funds for oil- and plastic-producing countries, remediation funds for the small island developing states and the US-led public-private partnerships emerged. Delegations from the Arab group and the like-minded countries that had historically resisted compromise seemed willing to engage. The finance group even authorised its co-chairs to refine a text for review.

But elsewhere, the story was very different. Negotiations on global bans on single-use plastic products and plastic product design, which are equally if not more important, deadlocked. In some cases, negotiators even used cross-issue bargaining as a tactic to block finance discussions if progress was made on production cuts. Equally troubling were the gaps in the proposed texts themselves. Health impacts of plastics were not given dedicated treatment, despite over-whelming evidence of harm.

Provisions for a just transition were watered down to voluntary commitments. As one day blurred into the next, the Chair’s strategy of “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” turned into a roadblock. Only 3 articles, of the 32 being discussed, advanced to the legal drafting stage by the end of the meeting.