Roadside litter is a constant reminder of national capital's inept waste management

Pavements littered with rotting waste are becoming a common sight in Delhi
A bus stand beside littered waste in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.Photographs by Vikas Choudhary
For millions of commuters in Delhi, unattended waste littered on some of major roads have become a common sight. The Janakpuri Main Road which leads to Uttam Nagar is one such road.

Such brazenly open disposable of waste comes at the cost of several risks. This mismanaged waste doesn't only encroach upon urban infrastructure but also on our health and overall well being.

Flies around such litters of waste raise the risk of infections and disease.

Despite decades of urban planning, efficient management of waste continues to be one of the most pressing issues in the metropolitan areas in India.

Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in