Tanzania: In Vingunguti, waste management isn’t merely about garbage but also community resilience & decentralisation

Amid rapid urbanisation and industrialisation in Tanzania, its largest city of Dar es Salaam faces significant challenges in managing rising population and delivering essential services.

The influx of rural migrants has further strained its capacity and the expansion of human settlements, city boundaries and increased industrial and commercial activities have led to a substantial rise in waste generation, stretching the city's infrastructure, human resources and financial capabilities.

The city, including Dar es Salaam City Council and four other municipalities, generates around 4,252 tonnes of waste daily, with Dar es Salaam City Council alone contributing 1,320 tonnes per day according to the 2018 National Waste Management Strategy.

Household waste is the primary contributor, accounting for more than half of the total generated waste, with per capita waste generation ranging from 0.36 to 0.52 kg/day in low- and middle-income households. The largest share of waste is derived from uncooked organic matter from markets, comprising 65 per cent to 75 per cent of the total waste generated.

The most critical aspect in waste management is to provide regular and on-time, door to door waste collection services which the city is severely lacking.

This leads to indiscriminate dumping of waste, open burning and littering causing enormous damage to people’s health and environmental degradation. Another significant challenge is the absence of legal mandates on source separation.

None of the four municipal councils and Dar es Salaam city council have mandated separation of waste at its source as waste generators’ duty in their bye laws resulting in haphazard dumping of mixed waste reducing the recyclability of the valuable inorganic wastes and decomposition of organic waste contributes to greenhouse gas emission.

Challenges aplenty

About 70 per cent of Dar es Salaam’s population lives in unplanned or underserviced areas, with less than 40 per cent of households having access to waste collection.

The Dar es Salaam City Council relies on private organisations, including contractors, non-governmental organisation (NGOs) and CBOs, for waste collection, allowing them to collect user fees ranging from TSh 1,500 to 2,500.

However, these fees are considered high for many residents, leading to non-payment and irregular service. Although there are penalties for non-payment and open dumping, enforcement is weak.

Only five per cent to 10 per cent of waste collected in Dar es Salaam is processed, with the majority being dumped at the Pugu-Kinyamwezi dumpsite, which has deteriorated from a sanitary landfill to an unscientific dumpsite lacking proper waste management infrastructure.

The site has experienced fire outbreaks, water contamination and pest issues. Additionally, remaining waste is often illegally dumped on vacant land, in waterways, or burned in the open, posing significant environmental and public health risks.

Amid the disarray in the city's solid waste management system, the Vingunguti ward under the Dar es Salaam city council stands out as an oasis in the desert.

Vingunguti, comprising six sub-wards with a population of 66,342, including 21,084 households, generates 40 tonnes of waste per day. Previously, most of this waste was dumped at the old Vingunguti dumpsite on the banks of the Msimbazi River, with no source separation or community engagement whatsoever.

An initiative led by Dar es Salaam city council (DCC) coupled with the fund and human resources received from some Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and some nonprofit entities like the ward shifted from ad hoc dumping to a systematic waste management system that actively involves the community, including informal waste pickers.

They could collaborate with representatives from city authorities, civil societies, NGOs, donors and most importantly, the citizens, creating a cleaner and better environment for the people of Vingunguti.

Community-driven approach

Having realised the significance of the community participation in any sustainable waste management system, DCC, led by the concerned Environmental Health Officer, successfully implemented source separation engaging the whole community, integrated informal waste workers to secure their livelihoods, established a facility to process 1.8 tonnes of organic waste and significantly reduced the amount of waste going to the landfill, thereby mitigating environmental pollution.

Initially in the survey conducted by DCC involving local leaders, it was found that more than 100 informal waste pickers, more than half of them were scavenging waste from the old Vingunguti dumpsite without adequate health and safety protections. While the other half were already collecting waste informally from various sources retrieving valuable items to sell to local vendors, with the remaining waste being dumped along the Msimbazi River or at the old Vingunguti dumpsite.

Their socio-economic conditions were dire, marked by poverty, irregular income and a lack of job security, leading to instability and insecurity in their livelihoods.

Exploitation was rampant at nearly every level of the hierarchy. The waste workers faced numerous health risks, frequent accidents and injuries, had no recognition for their labour and received no acknowledgment for their contributions to solid waste management and recycling. They were socially stigmatised, unsupported by authorities and often criminalised.

Decentralisation vital for waste management

It was then a decentralised waste management system was conceived.

Once identified, these waste pickers were registered under the Dar es Salaam city council, received training, personnel protection equipment (PPE) kits, push carts and waste cages.

They were organised into two groups: comprising 24 members (including one woman) who collected waste informally and another 11 members (including three women) who previously worked at the old dumpsite. The latter group received training in composting using Black Soldier Fly (BSF) technology and were employed to manage composting at the compost plant.

This initiative in Vingunguti ward has transformed waste management by integrating informal waste pickers, ensuring job security and fostering community participation. The project now diverts significant waste from landfills and riverbanks, leading to a cleaner community and growing interest in home composting. In just one month, 1.2 tonnes of organic waste have been processed into valuable compost at minimal cost to the city.

The process

The waste management initiative in Vingunguti ward has led to significant improvements, with residents now separating waste at the source and engaging in home composting. Around 70,000 people participate and informal waste pickers have been integrated into the formal system, receiving training and safety gear.

The project processes organic waste using Black Soldier Fly (BSF) technology, diverting substantial waste from landfills and water bodies, reducing pollution. It generates income through recyclables, with plans to start earning from compost and larvae sales. This initiative marks a crucial step toward sustainable waste management in the area.