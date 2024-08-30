The Darjeeling dilemma: A personal account of waste management in a Himalayan city

I sat in the balcony of my lovely hotel room, sipping a sought-after second flush tea, and gazed out the window at the misty hills of Darjeeling. It was a serene autumn morning, with the sun nowhere to be seen and the town completely engulfed by the monsoon clouds. But as I sat there, my mind turned to the problem that had been plaguing me since the day of my arrival — the ‘chute’.

The municipal garbage dump, also known as the chute, is a unique challenge for waste management professionals. The site is dynamic, with a glacier-like flow and seasonal movements that pose difficulties in quantifying waste and providing tailored solutions.

Recently, I was blessed with an opportunity to visit Darjeeling in official capacity, with a team of professionals working in the water and waste sectors. The aim was to study and understand the city’s dynamics through these lenses.

During the visit, it was evident that cities all across the Indian Himalayan Range need to be made resilient, to address the challenges posed by unprecedented increase in urbanisation and tourist influx. I make this statement after traversing through the nooks and crannies of Darjeeling, speaking with a lot of passionate people and absorbing it all through my perspective as an urbanist.

Our team of researchers witnessed the impact the current waste scenario has on the town’s residents and the environment. The streets of Darjeeling were relatively clean, thanks to the tireless efforts of the team of 325 ‘Nirmal Bandhus’ and ‘Nirmal Sathis’, municipal volunteers who work diligently to manually collect waste, door-to-door from households, as the narrow alleyways and steep staircases don't allow garbage vehicles to enter.