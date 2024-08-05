Thiruvananthapuram’s canal tragedy is an urgent call for reform in sustainable urban waste management

The disappearance of Joy, a sanitation worker who was swept away by the currents while cleaning the Aamayizhanjanthodu canal in Thiruvananthapuram, starkly highlights the urgent issue of waste management in urban India.

This tragic incident underscores the critical need for an effective and sustainable Solid Waste Management (SWM) system, especially in cities like Thiruvananthapuram, where rapid urbanisation has significantly increased waste generation.

The tragedy is not an isolated incident but symptomatic of the larger problem of inadequate waste management systems that expose workers to hazardous conditions. It also underscores the dangerous practice of using water bodies as dumping grounds, which not only pollutes the environment but also endangers lives. This tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers, urban planners, and citizens to rethink and reform waste management practices.

Thiruvananthapuram has made some strides in waste management, particularly with the adoption of decentralised SWM models. The city’s efforts are spearheaded by various government bodies and initiatives such as the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) and campaigns like the Swachh Bharat and Nava Kerala Mission.

Despite these efforts, my recent study reveals substantial gaps and challenges. Conducted across 40 households in two wards of Thiruvananthapuram as part of my youth leadership fellowship at the Kochi-based think tank Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), the study provides a detailed snapshot of the current state of waste management awareness and practices among residents.

Findings from the field

The respondents included a diverse mix of professionals, students, workers in the unorganised sector, and the unemployed, with varying levels of knowledge about waste management.

The survey indicates a significant disparity in waste management knowledge among different demographic groups. Professionals generally exhibited the highest level of understanding, followed by students.

Workers in the unorganised sector and the unemployed lagged considerably. This disparity is concerning as it directly affects the efficacy of waste segregation and disposal practices.

Information dissemination plays a crucial role in enhancing awareness. Most respondents reported receiving information through family and friends, social media, and newspapers. However, a significant portion remained unaware of critical tools like the Smart Thiruvananthapuram Application and the functioning of aerobic bins, highlighting a gap in effective communication strategies.

The survey data reveals a mixed picture of waste segregation and disposal practices in Thiruvananthapuram. While a majority of respondents claimed to segregate waste at the source, the consistency varied.

It was found that professionals and students were more diligent compared to other groups. The use of coloured bins, which aids in effective segregation, was more prevalent among professionals and students, with workers in the unorganised sector and the unemployed often neglecting this practice.

The knowledge and use of aerobic bins was limited, especially among those with lower levels of awareness about waste management. Many respondents cited reasons such as low waste generation and space constraints for not utilising these bins.

However, professionals who generate more waste consistently use aerobic bins, indicating that increased waste generation correlates with better compliance with waste management practices.

Kerala’s green crusaders

A significant insight from the study is the increasing role of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) in waste management in Thiruvananthapuram.

The HKS, a waste management initiative involving local workers, has been instrumental in non-bio waste collection. While the majority of respondents utilised HKS services, a few preferred selling their waste to scrap collectors due to financial incentives.

This indicates a need to integrate economic benefits into waste management strategies to ensure broader compliance. However, HKS workers face logistical challenges and a lack of resources, such as inadequate transportation and storage facilities, which impede their efficiency.

The need for more workers and better infrastructure was a common theme in discussions with HKS members and ward councillors.

Meetings with various government officials and stakeholders highlight ongoing efforts and plans to improve waste management in Thiruvananthapuram. The government’s commitment to a clean Kerala is evident from the initiatives taken by the Local Self Government (LSG) institutions and the formation of bodies like KSWMP.

The emphasis on decentralised waste management is a step in the right direction, aiming to reduce the burden on central waste processing facilities and promote community involvement.

Also, the Mayor’s office has proposed several projects, including the distribution of over 50,000 kitchen bins, the establishment of more than 12 storage places, and the installation of over 50 movable cameras for monitoring. Additionally, an Anti-Littering Enforcement Team has been introduced to curb illegal dumping practices. These measures, coupled with awareness programs, aim to create a more robust waste management system.

Persisting challenges

The KSWMP Deputy Director emphasised the need for long-term planning based on comprehensive data and research.

The involvement of international bodies like the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) highlights the financial and technical support available, but effective implementation remains a challenge.

The reliance on private agencies and the need for a public-private partnership model are also discussed as potential solutions to enhance operational efficiency. Effective policy implementation requires not just planning but also robust execution, monitoring, and continuous improvement.

The role of community-driven initiatives is crucial in this context. Involving residents’ associations, Anganwadi, Asha Workers, Kudumbashree, and political representatives can significantly enhance waste management efforts.

These grassroots initiatives require strong support from municipal authorities and better coordination to ensure their success. The study found that the majority of respondents were satisfied with the frequency of waste collection by HKS, although some called for more frequent visits.

The user fee for HKS services was generally accepted, but there were instances where residents preferred scrap collectors who offered financial incentives. Respondents generally rated the performance of HKS positively, with many acknowledging the significant changes brought about by their services. However, there was a call for improvements in transportation and storage facilities to enhance their efficiency.

While significant strides have been made, the study and stakeholder discussions reveal persistent challenges that require immediate attention. There is a clear need to enhance awareness and education about waste management practices. This should involve targeted communication strategies using various media channels to reach all demographic groups, particularly those with lower knowledge levels.

Adequate infrastructure and resources are crucial for effective waste management. This includes better transportation and storage facilities for HKS workers, as well as increased availability of coloured bins and aerobic bins across the city.

Community-driven initiatives should be encouraged and supported. This involves fostering collaboration between residents, local associations, and municipal authorities to ensure active participation in waste management practices.

The government’s commitment to a clean city needs to be translated into effective policy implementation. This requires a long-term plan based on research and innovation, and the involvement of both public and private sectors to enhance operational efficiency.

Importantly, the safety and working conditions of waste collectors must be prioritised. Ensuring that workers like Joy are not exposed to hazardous conditions is paramount. This involves strict enforcement of safety regulations and providing adequate protective gear and training to all waste management personnel.

The persistence of dangerous manual scavenging over the adoption of machine and robotic facilities represents not only a failure of technological advancement but also a stark indictment of societal values. The practice, often forcing vulnerable individuals into hazardous conditions, underscores deep-seated social inequalities and neglect of human dignity.

In an age where technology offers safer and more efficient alternatives, the continued reliance on manual scavenging highlights a regressive mindset that perpetuates injustice and denies basic rights to those involved.

Examining global best practices in waste management reveals several exemplary models that Thiruvananthapuram could adopt to enhance its SWM system.

Lessons from Scandinavia

One notable example is Sweden, which boasts an advanced waste management system where less than one per cent of household waste ends up in landfills.

Sweden achieves this through a combination of rigorous recycling, incineration for energy recovery, and a strong emphasis on public awareness and participation.

Similarly, South Korea has implemented a successful Pay-As-You-Throw (PAYT) program, incentivizing residents to reduce waste generation by charging them based on the amount of non-recyclable waste they discard.

Another pioneering model is found in San Francisco, which has set an ambitious goal of achieving zero waste by 2025. The city employs comprehensive recycling and composting programs, along with strict regulations that mandate waste segregation at the source. These examples demonstrate that effective waste management requires a multifaceted approach.

The journey towards a clean and sustainable Thiruvananthapuram is fraught with challenges, but it is not insurmountable. By addressing the gaps and building on existing efforts, the city can move towards a more effective and resilient waste management system, ensuring the safety and well-being of its workers and residents.

Joy’s tragic disappearance and death should not go in vain; it should galvanise all stakeholders to commit to a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future.

The integration of innovative technologies, comprehensive planning, community involvement, and strict regulatory enforcement can transform waste management, making it a model for cities grappling with similar issues. The path forward demands a concerted effort from all in society, driven by a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and social justice.

