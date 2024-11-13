Toxins from Okhla waste-to-energy plant endanger millions of lives in Delhi

Millions of residents in Delhi are unknowingly exposed to myriad of toxins released from Timarpur-Okhla waste management plant. These toxins include carcinogens like cadmium, lead and arsenic.
These toxins are allegedly dumped near Delhi's Badarpur border and the disposal site is in vicinity of schools and children's park.
The pollution caused by the plant was detected over five years when The New York Times collected more than 150 air and soil samples from the area and consulted experts from Johns Hopkins University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
The pollutants released by the plant are linked to severe health conditions, such as respiratory ailments, cancer and neurological disorders.