Whose trash is it anyway? Six years of demanding extended producer responsibility in the Himalaya

In the Himalaya, a movement has been picking up slowly. Every year since 2018, in response to the call for The Himalayan Cleanup (THC), volunteers from across the mountain states have gathered not just to clean up hundreds of sites, but also to audit all the trash that they collect.

What is in the trash, what is their contribution to it and whose trash is it are the questions that the volunteers are trying to find answers to.

The waste crisis in the Himalayan region has been fast growing and it impacts human as well as the planet’s well-being. Considering the ecological and biodiversity significance, as well as the fragility of these sacred spaces, urgent and contextual responses are needed.

There is now greater understanding of necessary actions, which are also enshrined in the Solid Waste Management and Plastic Waste Management Rules, but, the pace of implementation however remains woefully lethargic. Segregation of waste at source, collection and linkage still remains a challenge in most states; the age-old practice of collection and centralised dumping in landfills or rolling downhill reign supreme.

Shifting responsibility

Consumers and waste managers have taken the brunt of the blame when it comes to plastic pollution. Popular narratives for solutions have so far revolved around use of dustbins and landfilling. Production, materiality of the products being manufactured, their toxicity, volumes and usage have not been issues of popular discussion.

End-of-life management by consumers and waste managers alone will never be enough to resolve the waste crisis in the mountains, and a larger shift is required to also look at production and bring in producer responsibility.

THC that began in 2018 with the theme 'Reflect-Switch-Demand' was conceptualised to change this very narrative. The volunteer-led movement highlights the waste crisis by collecting trash in key socio-ecological sites across the mountain states. Audits of the littered trash conducted for numbers, types of waste, their materiality drive home how dire the waste situation is.