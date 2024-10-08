With 20% of world’s share, India is biggest generator of plastic waste

India’s official waste generation rate is approximately 0.12 kilograms per capita per day. Even this rate is stated to be underestimated, and the waste collection is also likely overestimated.

These findings could help in negotiations at the signing of the Global Plastics Treaty in South Korea’s Busan in an event scheduled between November 25 and December 1, this year.

In 2022, 175 nations had agreed to develop a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution by 2024 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from plastic production, use and disposal.