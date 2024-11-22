With COP29 climate talks failing in Baku, all eyes now set on Busan

The global community is preparing to convene in South Korea’s Busan for the much anticipated final session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5). The meeting is aimed at drafting an international treaty to end plastic pollution over the course of its entire lifecycle, including its impact on the marine environment.

Often referred to informally as the ‘Global Plastic Treaty’ negotiations, INC-5 is being heralded as a milestone event, drawing comparisons to the Paris Agreement, with the hope of achieving what the French capital couldn’t.

Understanding the INC

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) was established under the mandate of Resolution 5/14, adopted during the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2), in 2022. That year, UNEA, comprising of 193 member countries unanimously resolved to work on a legally binding international agreement to end plastic pollution.

The journey to Resolution 5/14 spanned a decade of discussions and advocacy. The resolution mandates the INC to finalise the treaty text by the end of 2024, with plans for adoption at a Diplomatic Conference in the first half of 2025. Following this, the treaty will be open for ratification by member states.

If successful, the INC will achieve one of the fastest turnarounds for the adoption of a major international agreement, underscoring the urgency and global importance of addressing plastic pollution.

Progress so far

The INC has conducted four rounds of negotiations in Punta del Este, Paris, Nairobi and Ottawa, focusing on critical aspects of plastic pollution across the plastic lifecycle:

1) Upstream measures

Discussions have tackled issues at the production and design stages, such as: reducing plastic production,addressing harmful polymers and chemicals of concern, managing problematic plastics and including single-use plastics and microplastics.

2) Midstream measures

Negotiations have also explored strategies to enhance product design for improved recyclability, reusability and refillability along with increased utilisation of secondary (recycled) plastics.

3) Downstream measures

Conversations have centered on provisions for extended producer responsibility (EPR) such as improving plastic waste management systems as well as addressing emissions and environmental releases

Additionally, discussions have touched upon cross-cutting issues such as trade, financing, technology transfer, and ensuring a just transition to sustainable alternatives.

Key areas of agreement and divergence

Some progress has been made, particularly on plastic waste management and just transition, where a general consensus has emerged among member states.

However, significant divergences persist on other critical issues, particularly those related to upstream measures. These include:

Plastic production cuts: Disagreements arise on whether to limit global production levels. Oil and Gas rich countries and plastic producing countries have time and again claimed that plastic production cuts are beyond the mandate of Resolution 5/14 and accused the committee of trying to overachieve.

Chemical regulation : While a considerable number of member states want global criteria for chemicals that are used in plastics to develop a list of chemicals of concern. Some countries continue to insist that this forum should talk strictly about plastics as there are other forums to deal with chemicals such as the Rotterdam convention and the Stockholm convention.



Bans on specific plastics: Diverging opinions exist on whether to impose bans at a global level or nationally. It should be noted that more than 141 countries across the globe have some kind of national bans in place, however, due to the inconsistencies in the implementation of bans has turned out to be more challenging than thought.

These upstream measures are contentious because they directly affect industries, trade, and economic interests, making consensus more challenging to achieve.

The road ahead

INC-5 is pivotal. If the committee successfully drafts a treaty text for consideration at the Diplomatic Conference in 2025, it would mark a significant milestone in the fight against plastic pollution.

However, achieving this ambitious timeline will require unprecedented cooperation and compromise among member states.

As the negotiations progress, stakeholders will need to address the existing divergences, particularly those surrounding upstream measures, while maintaining the momentum built over the last four sessions.

The world watches with hope, as INC-5 represents a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for a sustainable, plastic-free future.