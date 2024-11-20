World needs global treaty with holistic approach to plastic lifecycle management

The world will soon gather in the South Korean city of Busan for the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) on plastic pollution from November 25-December 1, 2024. The aim is clear—to finalise a transformative Global Plastics Treaty that addresses every phase of plastics—from production through disposal, impacting environment and human lives at every stage of its lifecycle.

Plastic pollution cannot be solved simply by reducing waste. Plastic harms us from the moment it’s made to when it’s thrown away, releasing harmful chemicals and microplastics into our air, water, and soil. A global treaty is urgently needed to regulate toxic additives, microplastics, and plastic production itself.

Not just waste

Plastic production involves hazardous chemicals like endocrine-disrupting compounds (EDCs)—phthalates, bisphenols, and Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—linked to cancer, hormonal issues, and developmental disorders. Communities located near plastic manufacturing plants often face severe health risks, and it is women, children, and low-income populations who are more at risk. The treaty must establish a legal framework to regulate hazardous chemicals in plastics to safeguard vulnerable populations and mitigate their widespread impact on ecosystems, wildlife, and natural resources.

Accountability across borders

The burden of plastic waste trade has for long been shifted to South Asian countries who are at the receiving end of handling plastic wastes and toxic chemicals in it. The polluters pay principle should be central to the treaty, ensuring that producers bear responsibility for the environmental impact of their products and their end-of-life impacts.