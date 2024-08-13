Yamuna continues to receive sewage as 8 STPs remain dysfunctional: Delhi Jal Board

The Yamuna river continues to receive sewage, domestic waste, and industrial discharge through Delhi’s drains because eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not functional, according to an affidavit submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).



The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) submitted the affidavit on the status of STPs in the national capital on August 1. The report claimed that there are a total of 40 STPs operating in Delhi, although around eight of these are not functioning.

On August 6, a bench chaired by NGT Chairman Justice Prakash Srivastava heard the case of Nizamuddin West Association vs. Government of India and others. Several issues were revealed in the affidavit provided by Delhi authorities regarding the STPs during this hearing.

The NGT has issued nearly 28 orders to prevent pollution in the river. These include directives for the installation of STPs and decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) as part of the Yamuna rejuvenation plan. But it is evident that NGT’s orders are not being followed by the Delhi authorities.

The affidavit also showed that the STPs are not only fewer in number but also operating below their capacity.

The senior advocate representing the petitioner clarified that among the 40 STPs mentioned, about six — including Kondli, Kondli Phase-2, Kondli Phase-3, Rithala Phase-1, and Kondli STP Phase-4 — are in under-trial run.

Five STPs — Okhla STP Phase-4, Mehrauli STP, Vasant Kunj Old 5, Vasant Kunj New, and Ghitorni STP — have not even been tendered yet.

Additionally, another affidavit revealed that of approximately 59 slum clusters, only one drain has been trapped so far.

In response, DJB stated that they will present an updated report on STPs and DSTPs along with an additional affidavit in court.

According to DJB, Delhi generates 744 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage, which is 80 per cent of the 930 MGD supplied to the city.

A monthly status report submitted to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (water resources) by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on April 12, 2024, stated that the estimated population of Delhi in 2024 is 21.5 million. Currently, about 37 STPs are operating at 20 locations in Delhi, which can treat only 84.2 per cent of the total sewage generated daily, i.e., 667 MGD. Moreover, they can utilise only 84.9 per cent of their capacities, equating to 566.9 MGD.

The proceedings also revealed that some lands allocated for STPs by the Delhi Development Authority have been taken back.

Nonetheless, the Chief Secretary of Delhi has made recommendations regarding the cleaning and desilting of urban drains connecting to the Yamuna.

The NGT has ordered these recommendations to be implemented in a timely manner. This includes conducting a bathymetric survey of the Barapulla drain, as well as surveys of related drains like Sunehri Pul and Kushak drain. This work is to be completed within a month, with 100 per cent desilting to be done within three months.

Also, all encroachments on the banks of the Yamuna and connected drains are to be removed within 15 days. The NGT has also instructed strict action against illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste.

Additionally, recommendations have been made to install cameras and fencing along the Barapulla drain. The next hearing will be on August 13, when the DJB is expected to submit an updated status report on STPs and DSTPs.