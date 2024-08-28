Rainwater harvested from the rooftops of classrooms is collected in a 250 cubic metres cement tank and used for drinking after filtration through UV filters. Students and the staff carry water from the tank (left) to their rooms using jerry cans Pradeep Mishra / CSE

Water

A rural school in Uganda is setting an example with its off-grid water system

Riverside High School in Mbazzi village harnesses rainwater and grows its own food, setting a new standard for self-sufficiency in a climate-challenged world