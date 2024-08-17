Bengaluru after Day Zero: ‘City’s government & people took water scarcity head on & will convert crisis into opportunity’

Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India known for its pleasant weather and sprawling gardens, recently faced an unprecedented water crisis. It almost reached Day Zero, where not a drop of water was left. The crisis was primarily due to a combination of drought and inadequate rainfall, pushing the city to the brink.

However, joint efforts by the government as well as resident welfare associations (RWAs) have brought back water to the city.

Chairman of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) V Ram Prasath Manohar shared what the city did to get out of the Day Zero situation it found itself in. Edited excerpts:

Q: How did the city turn water deficient despite robust water supply from multiple Cauvery river water supply projects?

A: This was a city of 14 million people, where nearly 60 per cent relied on Cauvery water, and the remaining 40 per cent on groundwater. In such circumstances, the water supply and availability had to be made systematic and seamless.

It is not that the city did not have perennial water sources. But the distribution had to be spruced up. This is what the city did.

I had the opportunity to put the act together and the community stood beside me in all efforts that the BWSSB took up in the March, April and May months of 2024. With information, support, and even manual help forthcoming from a host of RWAs and water activists, 60 per cent of the city has turned water-sufficient. We plan to cover the rest of the city soon and make the entire area a water-surplus one.

Q: It is not an easy job to take water to the last family of a city teeming with 14 million. What steps did you take?

A: Upon recognising the gravity of the situation in March, April and May 2024, which were characterised by an acute shortage of domestic water in the city, we acted decisively.

The priority was to provide water immediately to every part of the city, especially areas that were in dire need.

We understood that drinking water should be prioritised for the economically weaker sections. They had to be facilitated with a supply of 100,000 litres of free drinking water daily.

Thus, we orchestrated the deployment of 1,700 Sintex tanks in lower-income and slum areas, ensuring these tanks were regularly refilled. This rapid response played a crucial role in stabilising the situation, bringing much-needed relief to the masses.

I and my team also inspected areas facing severe water shortages. Tanker water supply, a lifeline during this crisis, was streamlined, with complaints addressed swiftly to ensure no household went without water.

Q: You also took some stringent measures to stop water wastage and promote the right use of water. How were these measures received?

Ans: Being the chief of BWSSB, I also had to be a votary of responsible water usage. We thus introduced stringent measures to curb misuse and imposed fines of Rs 5,000 on those using potable water for non-drinking purposes, significantly reducing wastage.

Furthermore, in a bid to reduce the wastage of water in homes, restaurants, commercial complexes, and apartment blocks, we advised the government to fix aerators on the taps. This was immediately taken up. It had an immediate impact in that 20 per cent of water wastage was reduced.

Q: Some cutting-edge technology has also been used to make existing bore wells come alive. What is the technology, and what does it do?

A: The innovative approach to water management extended to technology as well. We initiated the use of robotic and Internet of Things systems to manage the city’s 11,000 borewells, which not only enhanced efficiency but also cut down operational costs.

Collaborating with scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the BWSSB was mandated to upgrade the city’s sewage treatment plants so that zero bacterial-treated water was produced. This was then supplied to IT companies and other bulk users for secondary use, which has received good reviews. In another initiative,

In a bid to promote sustainability, we also found treated water to refill lakes a plausible option, thus boosting groundwater recharge. The ‘Green Star’ challenge, is aimed at encouraging commercial buildings and institutions to adopt water-efficient practices and use treated water. This campaign saw significant participation, with many buildings competing to earn the prestigious ‘Green Star’ certification. This move gave the right use of water greater traction, creating a never-before level of awareness about the right use of water among common people.

Q: The RWAs, community engagement, and creation of awareness also helped during this phase. What is the road ahead?

A: Community engagement was another cornerstone of this strategy. Through the Jalamitra Yojana, over 9,000 volunteers were trained as Jalamitras to advocate for water conservation and management practices.

These volunteers played a key role in spreading awareness about rainwater harvesting and efficient water usage. The ‘Proud Bengaluru Citizen’ campaign further fostered community participation. Citizens who installed rainwater harvesting systems and adhered to best water management practices were recognised, creating a sense of pride and responsibility among Bangaloreans.

Infrastructure improvements and fine-tuning of the water distribution system were one of the challenges. The plan is to lay a separate pipeline to supply treated water to the Peenya Industrial Area, reducing the burden on freshwater sources. Within a month, 1,000 rainwater harvesting wells were constructed across the city, showcasing a revolution of sorts in water management.

Q: With Bengaluru’s skyline changing rapidly, the challenges of your dream for a water surplus in Bengaluru will only turn formidable. Any new vision on this count?

A: Crucial partnership agreements with the Bengaluru Apartment Federation (BAF) facilitated the use of treated water for secondary uses, reducing dependence on Cauvery water and groundwater.

Advanced Japanese technology is being planned to be implemented in the Peenya Industrial Area to manage chemical wastewater, promoting eco-friendly industrial practices.

Furthermore, an Artificial Intelligence-based system for continuous groundwater level monitoring is going to help us in reaching water surplus levels. This system is under a planning process for which the BWSSB has signed a MoU with the IISc and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

Through these technology interfaces, community leadership, and relentless pursuit of solutions, it is now possible to transform Bengaluru’s water crisis into an opportunity for sustainable development and efficient water management. Initiatives not only addressed the immediate needs of the city but also laid the groundwork for a more resilient and water-sufficient Bengaluru.

We have reached a level where the metropolis of Bengaluru is on the threshold of becoming a water surplus city, which will be reached sooner than we think by sustaining the system that has been put through persistent monitoring, improvisation and bringing more awareness about right water usage, cutting down wastage and distribution.