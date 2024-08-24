Book Review: Navigating the complex waters of wetland governance

However, the Earth’s wetlands are among the least talked about and, undoubtedly, rarely addressed ecosystems. There is a considerable gap between their significance in the maintenance of the biosphere’s health and what has been done to address pertinent contemporary issues facing these fast-dying ecosystems due to undesirable and unwelcome anthropogenic activities. This gap has been filled up by the awesome work of Dinesh K Marothia titled Multiuse Wetlands Governance: Challenges and Institutional Choices. Environmentalists, ecologists, economists, social scientists, governing institutions, and the general public all are to find enlightening content in this book inviting their attention and offering valuable solutions pertaining to the fast-dying ecosystems that have been part and parcel of socioeconomic and cultural life.