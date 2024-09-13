Cemented artificial reefs are a viable solution for reviving aquatic life

One afternoon in February 2024, a tiny crab in a shell crawls down the side of a small concrete structure under the waters of Chilika lake, near Satapada town in Odisha. It is surrounded by seaweed, prawns and other aquatic life forms that have attached themselves to the 100 rectangular, cemented structures, or artificial reefs, in the lake.

“While we do not have the exact numbers, we have observed juvenile crabs, prawns and fish attach themselves to the artificial reefs,” Dinabandhu Sahoo, marine scientist and professor at Delhi University’s botany department, tells Down To Earth.

The scientist, along with Sanjukta Sahoo, head of the civil engineering department of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, spearheaded the initiative to place the cemented structures in Chilika lake, which is protected under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, since March 2023. This is the first such initiative not just for the lake, but also for the Odisha coastline.

Artificial reefs are structures that may be submerged underwater along the coastal areas to provide conducive habitats for reef-dwelling organisms.

The structures cannot mimic the biological functions of natural coral reefs, like nitrogen-fixing and regulation of the carbon cycle in the water. But they fulfil some structural functions, such as providing shelter and space for reproduction of many fish, prawn and crab species.

They can also break the strong seawaves to create more conducive conditions for the growth of seaweed, seagrasses and marine plants that provide food to other organisms.

“While artificial reefs cannot replace natural coral reefs, they can aid in restoration of such ecosystems. With proper survey and study of target areas, such experiments can help not just maintain biodiversity but also mitigate greenhouse gas emissions by facilitating the growth of carbon-absorbing marine plants, and boost livelihoods of communities living near the area,” says Dinabandhu Sahoo.

Chilika lake is not a known natural coral reef area, but there are some corals towards the mouth of the lake. The scientists chose the part of the lake near Satapada as it is home to several fishing families. “Chilika lake is the biggest brackish water ecosystem in Asia, and fisheries activities are the major source of livelihood for communities living here,” says Dinabandhu Sahoo.

“But we have observed a decline in the catch of fisheries at the lake, as well as a loss of biodiversity. So we decided to try and introduce artificial reefs in the lake. We thought that demonstrating artificial reefs to the fishers living in Satapada, which is also a tourist spot, would help create awareness about their significance in enhancing fish productivity and maintaining biodiversity,” he adds.

After choosing the location, the team experimented with different materials to build the reef structures. “We made four different types of concrete reefs, checked their material and engineering properties, and tested their resistance to salt,” says Sanjukta Sahoo. “The structure that we finalised is a combination of cement, coarse and fine aggregates, and crushed and fine sea shells. All these materials were procured from local markets, with the seashells collected from the Puri beach,” she says.

The scientists took the help of fishers and other local people in Satapada in constructing and submerging the 100 structures, lined up to create an artificial reef wall 200 m long spread over an area of 0.5 sq km. They submerged the first 40 structures in September 2023 and the remaining 60 in February 2024.

They have also been monitoring the site closely to observe whether the presence of the artificial reefs has led to any ecological changes. “We visit the lake periodically and observe the structures during low tides, when water levels recede. What we are tracking is succession of biological communities, which is basically how quickly organisms start attaching to the reefs and ecological niches are created,” says Dinabandhu Sahoo.

“That various species have taken well to these reefs and made it their home is good news for Chilika lake, which has been under threat from over-fishing and the impacts of erratic weather, such as the storm surges from tropical cyclones,” he adds.

Storm surges are sudden increases in levels of coastal waters caused by strong cyclonic winds and rising sea tides. In May 2019, when cyclone Fani hit Odisha, storm surges opened up four new mouths in Chilika lake. This increased the amount of seawater entering the lake and disturbed its salinity gradient, impacting several sea and brackish water species. This led to a decline in fish catch from the lake.

“Our fisheries collections have gone down in recent years and we are not allowed to cultivate fish and prawns in the lake. We can only collect them. I think, as the experts have explained, this initiative will increase our collection of fish and prawns. We are also helping them in whatever way we can,” says Pravat Kumar Nayak, a fisher from Satapada involved in the initiative. The scientists are planning to deploy more artificial reefs in other parts of the lake. They want to experiment with materials for building the reefs such as fly ash and iron slag, which can also be implanted within existing natural coral reefs.