Detailed studies needed to understand nutrient exchange between groundwater and surface water for ensuring better sustainability

A recent study published in the Nature journal brings forth an important yet not sufficiently understood aspect about the exchange of nutrients through groundwater seepage into Oneida lake situated in New York.

The study, conducted over three years, found a significant contribution of phosphorus from the ground water into the shallow portion of the lakes.

The study highlighted that the water in the pores of lake sediments (Pore Total Phosphorus) reached up to 100 milligram/litre (mg/l) of which only 10 per cent was inorganic phosphorus which is readily available for uptake by aquatic plants.

This Pore Total Phosphorus can be released in the lake water and result in eutrophication and damage to aquatic life.

Superimposing findings from New York with Indian conditions

Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) tried to understand how such a phenomenon would span out in Indian conditions.

Gopal Krishan, Scientist-E Hydrological Investigation Division at the Roorkee-based National Institute of Hydrology, said that rock phosphate is the major geogenic source of phosphorus often found in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A study published in 1999 also revealed that Udaisagar lake had high phosphate contents of 186 and 236 μg/l in surface and sub-surface waters respectively. The reason behind this is the presence of phosphate mines found 380-600 metres below the ground.

Another 2015 media report highlighted the link between illicit dumping of mined waste, groundwater seepage and further contamination of the water bodies through seepage flows in Udaidagar Lakes and the impact on health of the locals.

The 2024 study on Oneida Lake in New York, USA highlighted the need to evaluate the phosphorus which emanates from the groundwater sources apart from the contribution from other surface and anthropogenic sources. The study also claimed that groundwater is a significant contributor of phosphorus loading in lake waters.

The study underlined that such researches have been rarely conducted as it is difficult to characterise and quantify due to differences in its fluxes because of temporal and spatial differences.

Also, the chemistry of water changes rapidly owing to its interaction with sediments, pressure conditions, biological activities, oxygen concentration, etc. Also with phosphorus, it is assumed that it binds with soil particles and hence it is rarely looked at.

Some of the studies have overlooked the concentration of phosphates in the littoral (shallow) zones of the lakes. The study spanned its measurements for three summer years and was made at 13 sites with 384 flow measurements done along 88 km of shoreline of the Oneida lake in New York city in the USA.

The study found that the Total Phosphorus (TP) (a measure of all forms of phosphates) and Soluble Reactive Phosphorus (SRP) (a measure of orthophosphates or the filterable form of phosphates) was lower during summers but in the near shore it was higher than the deep offshore areas by one to two orders of magnitude.

The residential and wetland areas contributed to lower groundwater seepage flows than the field areas. Wetlands also contributed to the lowest phosphorus influxes.

The groundwater flow rates increased with rains and the flow rates differed between the different sites measured.

Also, higher rainfall events were found to be linked with higher leaching out of phosphorus into the lakes. Groundwater seepage was estimated at each site using seepage metres. The study concluded that groundwater seepage is a significant source of phosphorus and more studies should be conducted and resulted in an increase in concentrations of Total Phosphorus in the near shore part of the lake.

Groundwater pollution by phosphorus in India

The main source of phosphorus includes soil and rocks, wastewater treatment plants, agricultural runoff, faulty toilets, animal manure, etc.