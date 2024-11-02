DTE Ground Report: As the US votes on November 5, Kamala Harris’ ancestral village is preparing a unique environmental memorial to honour her candidature

“There isn’t a single distant relative of Harris here anymore. The generation that knew and interacted with Gopalan and his family has also passed away. However, we all feel connected to Harris and have our reasons for it,” says N Krishnamurthy, an 80-year-old retired bank officer.

According to resident N Latha, the village has no issues with Harris’ choice of nationality or her not mentioning the village in her speeches. Nonetheless, the villagers hold a deep affection for her, respecting her decisions and understanding the demands of her political career.

When Harris won the vice-presidential election in 2020, the news was met with jubilation in the village. Many women made a small change to their daily spiritual practice of drawing Hindu divine images (kolam in Tamil) in the courtyard using rice paste. They created maps of the United States with the rice paste to celebrate the victory. The challenges that Harris’ rival Donald Trump poses for the entire village have become part of their daily discussions. They also keep track of the daily trends from each US state, showing how Harris’ election has become an integral part of their daily lives and conversations.

From Arcot to the Delta

According to Krishnamurthy, a severe famine and drinking water scarcity affected the erstwhile kingdom of Thanjavur in 1721.

The local ruler brought 60 Brahmins from South Arcot near Chennai to conduct rituals intended to please Varuna, the deity of rain. After 36 days of intense rituals, rainfall commenced in the region, which helped resolve the famine and water scarcity.

The grateful king, Thulasendra Raja II, granted a village to the Brahmins so they could settle there permanently. This village later became known as Thulasendrapuram. According to historical accounts, Gopalan’s family arrived in the village as teachers for the local Brahmin students.

Almost a kilometre from the temple, a long, narrow, muddy path leads to the agraharam—the local Brahmin settlement where her grandfather once lived. A vacant plot marks the spot where the family house used to stand. Most houses in the agraharam remain closed, as the residents have moved elsewhere for a better quality of life and income.

The river and the rural economy have significantly contributed to the region’s growth, which is now evident in various areas such as education, employment, health, and living standards. According to Jancy Rani, a woman farmer from the village, at least 250 families from the village have settled in the US for jobs, with many working in the software industry. She mentioned that she personally knows seven families who have permanently migrated to the US from the village and became voters there.

“These families likely have at least 10 votes in favour of Harris. So, the village is also contributing modestly to her success,” she said.

Gopalan moved out of Thulasendrapuram in the early decades of the 20th century to work in Delhi. A civil servant, he was sent to Zambia as director of relief measures and refugees. He became an adviser to the first president of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda.

Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, earned a PhD in endocrinology from the University of California, Berkeley. She met and married Jamaican economist Donald J Harris and settled in the US.

In her memoir, The Truths We Hold, Harris reflects on how her grandfather, Gopalan, significantly influenced her progressive views on democracy and women’s rights. She shares memories of their conversations from her childhood, both through letters and over the phone. Villagers describe Gopalan as a well-read and progressive man with a deep understanding of world affairs. They recall that he occasionally visited and always encouraged his daughters to be ahead of their time.

According to the villagers, Gopalan was known for remaining calm under pressure. This essential quality helped him navigate his challenges while working in Zambia. They believe that Harris has inherited these traits, which could contribute to her potential success in winning the presidency.