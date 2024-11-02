DTE Ground Report: As the US votes on November 5, Kamala Harris’ ancestral village is preparing a unique environmental memorial to honour her candidature

As the United States votes for its 47th President, far away in southern India’s Tiruvarur district, a unique environmental memorial is shaping up to mark the historic candidature of one of those in the fray: Kamala Harris.
Paiganadu Venkitaraman Gopalan, Harris’ maternal grandfather, belonged to Thulasendrapuram, a sleepy and picturesque village nestled among lush paddy fields and extensive groundnut farms in the Tamil Nadu district.
The village’s Brahmin community, to which Gopalan belonged, regard Kamala Harris as one of their own and believe her leadership skills were shaped by the unique cultural and social values instilled by him.
The memorial is a tank, a large water body designed to harvest significant amounts of rainwater for drinking and irrigation. It is just a stone’s throw away from the village’s Dharmasastha Kovil (Hindu temple) to whose renovation Harris had contributed Rs 5,000 a decade ago.
It is a testament to the village’s commitment to sustainability and development. Additionally, it will help replenish the Pamaniyar river, which flows through the village and its surroundings, serving as one of the tributaries of the Cauvery, which flows into the Bay of Bengal in the neighbouring district of Nagapattinam.
The project, motivated by Harris’ dedication to environmental issues, symbolises the village’s pride and support for her, regardless of the election outcome.
After its renovation, the tank, which was spread over 600 acres, will be named after Harris. A plaque will be installed to inform visitors that it was renovated in honour of the village’s daughter, who has achieved a significant milestone in U.S. politics.
“The tank had been in disrepair for a long time, and no one wanted to undertake its renovation due to the high costs involved. However, upon hearing about Harris’ election, the chief executive of City Union Bank visited the village and allocated Rs 50 lakh for the tank’s development as a tribute to the election. This scheduled bank is headquartered in the nearby temple town of Kumbakonam, and most villagers are account holders there,” explains S Thirunavukarasu, a supervisor at the Dharmasastha temple.
According to bank chief executive N Kamakodi, Thulasendrapuram is part of the larger Thanjavur Cauvery river delta region, which has supported the bank’s growth. “We need to celebrate our daughter’s rise to power in any way we can. If she wins the election, we will install more public utilities to honour her achievements and legacy. She is a source of pride and a lasting identity for us,” he stated, echoing the sentiments of the entire village.
Local politician M Murukanandan announced that a new bus stand would soon be established in the village, which was named in honour of Harris’ election campaign. “Whether she wins or not is irrelevant to us. The fact that she is contesting is historic and makes us proud,” he stated.
Thulasendrapuram is located in the Mannargudi taluk of Tiruvarur district, which is part of the traditional Thanjavur rice granary of Tamil Nadu, nourished by the abundant Cauvery.
Unknown even in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Thulasendrapuram gained fame in 2020 when news broke that a woman with roots in the village had won the second-highest office in the world’s most powerful country. Four years later, the focus shifts back to the village as she prepares to run for president. Following the announcement of her candidature, posters and banners of Kamala Harris began appearing throughout the village, and journalists from far and wide descended upon it for ground reports.
“There isn’t a single distant relative of Harris here anymore. The generation that knew and interacted with Gopalan and his family has also passed away. However, we all feel connected to Harris and have our reasons for it,” says N Krishnamurthy, an 80-year-old retired bank officer.
According to resident N Latha, the village has no issues with Harris’ choice of nationality or her not mentioning the village in her speeches. Nonetheless, the villagers hold a deep affection for her, respecting her decisions and understanding the demands of her political career.
When Harris won the vice-presidential election in 2020, the news was met with jubilation in the village. Many women made a small change to their daily spiritual practice of drawing Hindu divine images (kolam in Tamil) in the courtyard using rice paste. They created maps of the United States with the rice paste to celebrate the victory. The challenges that Harris’ rival Donald Trump poses for the entire village have become part of their daily discussions. They also keep track of the daily trends from each US state, showing how Harris’ election has become an integral part of their daily lives and conversations.
According to Krishnamurthy, a severe famine and drinking water scarcity affected the erstwhile kingdom of Thanjavur in 1721.
The local ruler brought 60 Brahmins from South Arcot near Chennai to conduct rituals intended to please Varuna, the deity of rain. After 36 days of intense rituals, rainfall commenced in the region, which helped resolve the famine and water scarcity.
The grateful king, Thulasendra Raja II, granted a village to the Brahmins so they could settle there permanently. This village later became known as Thulasendrapuram. According to historical accounts, Gopalan’s family arrived in the village as teachers for the local Brahmin students.
Almost a kilometre from the temple, a long, narrow, muddy path leads to the agraharam—the local Brahmin settlement where her grandfather once lived. A vacant plot marks the spot where the family house used to stand. Most houses in the agraharam remain closed, as the residents have moved elsewhere for a better quality of life and income.
The river and the rural economy have significantly contributed to the region’s growth, which is now evident in various areas such as education, employment, health, and living standards. According to Jancy Rani, a woman farmer from the village, at least 250 families from the village have settled in the US for jobs, with many working in the software industry. She mentioned that she personally knows seven families who have permanently migrated to the US from the village and became voters there.
“These families likely have at least 10 votes in favour of Harris. So, the village is also contributing modestly to her success,” she said.
Gopalan moved out of Thulasendrapuram in the early decades of the 20th century to work in Delhi. A civil servant, he was sent to Zambia as director of relief measures and refugees. He became an adviser to the first president of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda.
Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, earned a PhD in endocrinology from the University of California, Berkeley. She met and married Jamaican economist Donald J Harris and settled in the US.
In her memoir, The Truths We Hold, Harris reflects on how her grandfather, Gopalan, significantly influenced her progressive views on democracy and women’s rights. She shares memories of their conversations from her childhood, both through letters and over the phone. Villagers describe Gopalan as a well-read and progressive man with a deep understanding of world affairs. They recall that he occasionally visited and always encouraged his daughters to be ahead of their time.
According to the villagers, Gopalan was known for remaining calm under pressure. This essential quality helped him navigate his challenges while working in Zambia. They believe that Harris has inherited these traits, which could contribute to her potential success in winning the presidency.