From wasteland to tourist attraction: How a Uttar Pradesh village pond boosts Gram Panchayat economy
Along the bustling Delhi-Nainital Highway, a two-hectare pond has emerged as a remarkable symbol of environmental recovery and a tourist attraction. Just two years ago, this area in Bilaspur block of Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh was a wasteland, serving as a dump for solid waste and a collection point for silt-laden water. But thanks to a dedicated restoration project, a pond has now blossomed in Mankarna village, which also provides a stream of revenue for the Gram Panchayat.
In June 2022, the state irrigation department, along with the revenue department, block officials and Gram Panchayat, collaborated to resolve waterlogging issues near the highway during the monsoon season by constructing the pond, explained Alok Kumar Saxena, assistant development officer of Bilaspur block.
The pond helps to harvest and conserve water resources, supporting the livelihoods of around 1,800 villagers in Mankara, said Saxena. A restaurant will also be built on the premises, supported by the National Livelihood Mission, to promote income generation and social security for the villagers, he added.
Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, block divisional officer for Bilaspur, notes this initiative not only utilises the land but also fills the pond with clean water, providing a groundwater recharge option in the area. He highlights the significance of community involvement in supporting government initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods.
Funding for the project came from the Fifth State Finance Commission under Gram Nidhi and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, with a total of Rs 44.59 lakh spent to date on the construction of the 1.5-metre-deep pond and its surrounding bund.
A boundary was built around the pond to maintain the area’s green cover, with tree plantations providing further environmental benefits. The pond features a silt catcher and a filter chamber at the inlet, which trap silt and waste from the nearby nullah, ensuring the pond remains clean and odour-free. To further recharge the area’s groundwater, four recharge shafts, two on each side of the pond, were constructed.
Farmers in the area use water from the pond to irrigate mango, guava, and blackberry trees spread over two hectares. During a visit in August, a team from Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment observed that the pond had received water from three monsoon showers.
“1.5 years ago, the borewell water flow was very low, but since the construction of this sarovar (pond), the flow has increased, allowing us to irrigate our tree plantations, particularly guava, which generates an income of approximately Rs 50,000 per year for our panchayat,” said Mohammed Riyaz, farmer and village head of Mankara.
A piezometer has recently been installed near the pond to monitor groundwater levels by the block officials throughout the year.
The area surrounding the pond will also serve as a venue for village meetings and small events for a nominal fee. The pond features an outdoor gym, and boating facilities will soon be available. The Gram Panchayat is responsible for the pond’s maintenance, using the revenue generated by activities around the site. The primary aim of the Amrit Sarovar is to conserve water while providing a source of income for Mankara panchayat and its villagers, Saxena added.
Uttar Pradesh has created 16,630 ponds to date under the Mission Amrit Sarovar initiative — one of the highest totals in the country. Launched to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the mission aimed to create or restore 75 waterbodies in each district. Uttar Pradesh has exceeded this target, with more than 75 waterbodies constructed in each district.
While there have been reports of ponds failing to collect rainwater in some parts of the state, a few sarovars, including Mankara’s, have flourished due to the commitment of the village panchayat and the availability of funds for maintenance.