Goa & Karnataka at loggerheads again over Kalasa-Banduri project as central body inspects Mahadayi basin

A team from the Mahadayi River’s central authority, the Progressive River Authority for Water and Harmony (PRAWAH), visited Belagavi district on July 7, 2024, as part of a tour of the three states through which the river flows: Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The visit has reopened conversations on a four-decade-old dispute between Karnataka and Goa about sharing the river.

In 1985, Karnataka initially investigated a 350 megawatt hydroelectric project to divert half of the Mahadayi (also known as Mandovi or Mhadei) river water for irrigation purposes. Goa has long protested the water diversion scheme, pointing out that the lower riparian state’s water security would be irreparable damaged.

PRAWAH officials on July 7 inspected Chorla Ghat and Haratala Nala before holding a meeting with state irrigation officials at a guest house in Kanakumbi, Khanapur taluk, in Belagavi. The Kalasa and Banduri projects were thoroughly discussed, including survey plans. The team also went to Kanakumbi to get more information about the Kalasa and Banduri projects from local officials.

Managing Director for Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd, Rajesh Amminabhavi, informed mediapersons that eight officials were part of the team observing the situation in Mahadayi basin. “The team spent two days in Goa, two days in Maharashtra and has now come to our state. This visit is purely observational,” he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 4 posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the inspection was crucial for the state as it will uncover the truth before the PRAWAH members. “This is an outcome of our continuous efforts to protect Mhadei which will strengthen our case and vindicate our stand,” he wrote.

Regarding Sawant’s claims, Amminabhavi clarified that the team does not make any decisions regarding the projects. He, however, declined to comment on whether the central team’s visit would benefit Karnataka.