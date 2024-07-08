Goa & Karnataka at loggerheads again over Kalasa-Banduri project as central body inspects Mahadayi basin

A team from the Mahadayi River’s central authority, the Progressive River Authority for Water and Harmony (PRAWAH), visited Belagavi district on July 7, 2024, as part of a tour of the three states through which the river flows: Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The visit has reopened conversations on a four-decade-old dispute between Karnataka and Goa about sharing the river.
In 1985, Karnataka initially investigated a 350 megawatt hydroelectric project to divert half of the Mahadayi (also known as Mandovi or Mhadei) river water for irrigation purposes. Goa has long protested the water diversion scheme, pointing out that the lower riparian state’s water security would be irreparable damaged.
PRAWAH officials on July 7 inspected Chorla Ghat and Haratala Nala before holding a meeting with state irrigation officials at a guest house in Kanakumbi, Khanapur taluk, in Belagavi. The Kalasa and Banduri projects were thoroughly discussed, including survey plans. The team also went to Kanakumbi to get more information about the Kalasa and Banduri projects from local officials.
Managing Director for Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd, Rajesh Amminabhavi, informed mediapersons that eight officials were part of the team observing the situation in Mahadayi basin. “The team spent two days in Goa, two days in Maharashtra and has now come to our state. This visit is purely observational,” he said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 4 posted on that the inspection was crucial for the state as it will uncover the truth before the PRAWAH members. “This is an outcome of our continuous efforts to protect Mhadei which will strengthen our case and vindicate our stand,” he wrote.
Regarding Sawant’s claims, Amminabhavi clarified that the team does not make any decisions regarding the projects. He, however, declined to comment on whether the central team’s visit would benefit Karnataka.
Sawant’s claims sparked outrage among Kannadiga organisations, who urged the state government to halt the visit for fear that Goa would use it against Karnataka’s interests. The groups further argued that a thorough inquiry has already been conducted and a decision made, rendering the current visit unnecessary.
The Goa CM had also claimed in his post that the Karnataka government had begun work on the water sharing project without permission from the wildlife, environment and forest department and the visit would uncover the extent of the work undertaken.
Sawant has also stated his intention to present Karnataka’s actions to the River Monitoring Committee. However, several elected officials have denied the allegations. Despite these accusations, Karnataka has remained silent on the issue, much to the dismay of locals in the region.
Kannadigas have been demanding a water sharing agreement for close to 50 years now. The river basin has about 188 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water, or 75 per cent, available, according to Karnataka.
But to resolve the dispute between Goa and Karnataka, the Mahadayi Water Tribunal was established under the Interstate River Water Disputes Act.
In August 2018, the tribunal’s verdict allowed Goa to use 24 tmcft (excluding the 9.395 tmcft already in use), Karnataka to use 5.4 tmcft (including 3.9 tmcft for export outside the basin) and Maharashtra to use 1.33 tmcft for consumptive purposes.
The tribunal estimated that Karnataka and Maharashtra generate 32.11 tmcft and 7.21 tmcft of water, respectively. It allocated a total of 40.125 tmcft of Mandovi river water for consumptive uses among the three states. Karnataka then appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming the water allocation was unfair.
On February 27, 2020, the central government issued a gazette notification allowing Karnataka to draw 13.42 tmcft of water from the Mahadayi river, with 8 tmcft designated for power generation.
Despite this significant order allowing for an allocation of water resources as well as utilising 8 tmcft for hydroelectric power projects, over six years have passed since its issuance without any water being received.
Meanwhile, Goa has alleged the project would cause deforestation of about 500 hectares. However, a revised project report prepared during the Basavaraja Bommai government proposed using only 64 hectares by carefully planning pipeline routes through forest areas and ensuring reforestation near Telasanga in Athani taluk as compensation.
Kannadiga organisations have also objected to starting work after the gazette notification. The revised DPR has reduced the affected area from 500 hectares to 60 acres, with a lease already granted, they argued.
At the same time, Goa has also claimed the project would impact tiger conservation despite no evidence suggesting tiger presence in the Kanakumbi forest, according to National Tiger Conservation Authority reports.
Ashoka Chandragi, member of the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA), stated, “Previously, Goa impeded the project’s progress by aligning environmentalists against Karnataka, but now they are attempting similar tactics by influencing central authorities through their involvement with the team visiting Kanakumbi, where doubts arise over impartiality given the absence of any representatives from our state within their organisation.”
Chandragi said KBADA wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar and state Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel urging swift action against such machinations, warning failure to act decisively will result in the inevitable intensification of the struggle.
The PRAWAH team will inspect the site to check if the Karnataka government has started any construction work. They will gather information about the natural water flow and distribution and verify if there is a tiger reserve at the source of Kalasa or Banduri Nala.
The previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka had revised the detailed project report for water sharing with environmental concerns in mind, which is expected to have significant implications. The assessment will evaluate the project’s environmental impact. All findings will be discussed in Bangalore on July 8 and a comprehensive report will be prepared for submission to the central government.
Speaking to reporters, Mahadev Talawar, president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Belagavi district, expressed concern that the report might falsely claim the existence of a Tiger Protected Forest, leading to opposition from farmers. “Further action will be taken if Karnataka’s stance is not strongly represented,” he said.