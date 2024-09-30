Government announces health cards for Delhi’s water bodies

In a bid to protect the water bodies in the national capital, the National Wetland Authority of India has come up with health cards for a total of 56 water bodies.

“According to the information available, in Delhi, ground truthing of 36 wetlands has been done, health cards of 56 wetlands have been prepared and 19 wetlands mitras have been registered,” the national body said in a report dated September 12, adding that it will continue these efforts.

Wetland mitras are reported to be the volunteers tasked with protecting water bodies and assist the government in their rejuvenation.