In arid Rajasthan, the long march to quench family’s thirst is a woman’s domain

For centuries, women in Rajasthan’s arid regions have taken it upon themselves to fetch water from far-off sources in order to ensure potable water for household use.
Often, these long marches run for several kilometres and the daily drudgery is also carried out by the female child who often accompany their mothers.
The menfolk, meanwhile, are assigned tasks like cattle-rearing and agriculture, which allows more time for leisurely activities.
Women, on the other hand, have little choice in finding leisure in some of the less burdensome chores like sewing and winnowing.