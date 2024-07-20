In Bangladesh’s river-locked Gabura, residents face a harrowing drinking water shortage they are forced to perpetuate

His extensive fieldwork revealed the various layers of this crisis and indicated the need for a structural, long-term solution, rather than quick fixes.

The source of their plight is not a lack of water, but the salinity that has rendered much of it undrinkable. Floodwater ingress from frequent cyclones has destroyed the water in many of their ponds, transforming what should be a vital resource into a toxic mix of salt and contaminants. This issue is compounded by brackish water seeping into land and aquifers from the numerous shrimp ponds, known locally as ghers, that has become the mainstay of their economy, Rahamatullah observed.

White, bitter gold

Till the vagaries of the weather overpowered them, the residents of Gabura’s 15 villages were profitable farmers. But cyclones like Sidr in 2007 and Aila in 2009 permanently submerged their low-lying paddy fields in seawater, leaving most of them with no choice but to cultivate shrimp and crabs in their ‘cropland turned ghers’ for a living.

Speaking with Rahamatullah, Saiful Hasan, a 45-year-old shrimp farmer, described his transition from cultivating paddy on four bighas of land to operating shrimp ponds. Despite earning more from shrimp, Hasan faces a grim reality: His family struggles to secure a consistent supply of safe drinking water.

This shift to shrimp farming, while economically beneficial, perpetuates the very crisis they are struggling to overcome.