Jal Saheli: Women in parched Bundelkhand villages pioneering water conservation efforts

The Bundelkhand region in Central India has historically faced a severe water crisis. The most affected are those who are marginalized, especially women, and among those who face caste-based discrimination in rural India.

Amid this dire situation, some women were determined to find solutions at the local level rather than sitting idle. This is the story of those women who resolved to challenge the odds and fight for a better tomorrow.

They took the initiative to bring water to the village by carving a path through a mountain, bringing unimaginable changes in the geographical and social landscape of the area.