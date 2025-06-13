UNOC3: Global shipping charting a course for ocean recovery, turning from polluters to protectors

Just after dawn, the first golden light breaks over the Indian Ocean, spilling across the decks of freighters docked at Dar es Salaam’s bustling harbour. Seagulls wheel and screech in the salt-heavy air, and cranes rise like metal giraffes above a maze of containers. Onshore, a blur of movement begins—stevedores in orange overalls unload cargo with practiced rhythm, forklift operators weave like dancers through narrow aisles, and customs officers scan manifests under the shadow of a Tanzanian flag fluttering in the morning breeze.

At first glance, this port— one of the largest in East Africa—seems like a symbol of relentless industrial might. But beneath the surface of its roaring diesel engines and the clatter of shifting metal, a quieter revolution is taking place. One that could shape the future of our oceans.

On this humid Tuesday morning, ship engineer Abdul Mshindo, 43, checks the ballast discharge valves aboard the MV Nyota, a Panamanian-flagged container vessel that arrived the night before from Mumbai. Unlike in years past, today’s process is governed by a new set of digital protocols. Before releasing a single drop of ballast water—used to stabilise the ship during its journey—Mshindo must consult a real-time database that cross-checks the water’s origin, salinity, and microbial load.

“This tank was filled near the Port of Jawaharlal Nehru,” he explains, tapping on a waterproof tablet. “We run it through a UV sterilizer now—no chemicals. It kills invasive organisms without damaging the marine life here.”

Just five years ago, untreated ballast water was casually discharged into Dar’s harbour—a routine act with dangerous consequences. Alien plankton, jellyfish, and even mollusks from distant waters often survived the journey and were unleashed into ecosystems utterly unprepared for their presence. “We saw strange algae blooms offshore and declines in local shellfish,” recalls marine biologist Neema Mwenda, who has studied the bay for over a decade. “At first, we thought it was runoff. But it was ballast water—like a microscopic Trojan horse.”

Today, Dar es Salaam’s port is one of Africa’s few harbours equipped with advanced ballast water treatment technology—installed in response to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Ballast Water Management Convention. Mshindo’s vessel is fitted with UV irradiation chambers and a filtration system the size of a small truck, all designed to neutralise threats before they ever reach Tanzanian waters.

But the environmental overhaul doesn’t stop there. Down the quay, two men from a marine coatings firm roll out a shimmering blue tarp to display their latest offering: anti-fouling paint embedded with non-toxic biopolymers. The paint deters barnacles and other organisms from clinging to ships’ hulls—minimising drag, cutting fuel use, and eliminating the need for harsh cleaning chemicals that often leach into the sea.

“Each ship that uses this saves thousands of litres of fuel annually,” says sales manager Kwezi Lupembe. “Lower fuel use means fewer emissions. It’s a win for business and the ocean.”

At the port’s green customs terminal, newly installed sensors monitor air quality in real time—tracking sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from docked ships. The data feeds into the port authority’s dashboard, where emissions are compared to monthly thresholds. When levels spike, alerts are sent to shipping agents to shut off auxiliary engines and switch to shore power.

Meanwhile, inside a modest blue-painted office near Gate 3, a team of young Tanzanian engineers are poring over spreadsheets and satellite images. They are part of the IMO-funded Blue Ports Initiative, which aims to make Dar es Salaam a regional hub for green shipping innovation. Their latest task: designing a floating waste interceptor to trap plastic and oily runoff before it spills into the Indian Ocean. It’s modeled after traditional fishing traps and will be anchored near the southern breakwater.

“We borrowed the idea from how local fishermen build zigo nets,” says 29-year-old engineer Mwanaidi Bakari. “It’s simple, cost-effective, and can filter up to 90 per cent of surface waste from the outflow channel.”

Nearby, primary school children on a port-sponsored field trip huddle around a display of marine charts and digital renderings. A port worker gestures to a 3D model of a mangrove-lined bay. “This is what we’re protecting,” he tells them, pointing to miniature dugongs and coral beds made of clay. The kids nod in awe, scribbling notes in dog-eared notebooks. For many, this is their first encounter with the idea that ships, often seen as polluters, could also become protectors.

Once denounced for its silent role in marine pollution and climate change, the global shipping industry is now at the heart of a surprising evolution—one that could help protect the ocean it once imperiled.

At the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice on the French Riviera, scientists, policymakers, and shipping leaders converged to explore an unexpected question: Can shipping, long seen as a polluter, become a steward of marine ecosystems?

For Wendy Watson-Wright, Chair of the UN Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP), the stakes are high—and the answer, complex.

“If I could start with my usual rant—just a reminder that there is only one global ocean. Just as there’s no Planet B, there is no spare ocean,” she said, emphasising the acute pressures the ocean faces from climate disruption, invasive species, and marine waste.

GESAMP has served as a sentinel for marine science since 1969, providing independent expertise that shapes international marine policy. And the shipping industry, she notes, is beginning to listen.

“The IMO and maritime sector have been working to address many of these issues,” she said, pointing to efforts to tackle marine plastic, biofouling, and emissions.

“GESAMP provides authoritative, independent scientific advice to support the protection of the marine environment. Our strength is our independence—and that we bring emerging issues to the table before they hit the headlines.”

Among the milestones is the Ballast Water Management Convention, a global framework designed to stop the spread of invasive species through ballast discharge—a routine practice that has proven ecologically disastrous.

“Invasive species can devastate marine ecosystems when they’re introduced into environments without natural predators,” Watson-Wright said.

“Once they’re established, you can’t get rid of them.”

A changing current

Simon Doran, Chair of the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety, acknowledges the maritime industry’s tarnished image but sees a turning tide.

“The perception out there was that the maritime industry was the villain. But today, shipping has the opportunity to be the good guy,” he said.

“Shipping contributes only 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions—and we are on track to reduce that further. With IMO incentives and decarbonisation goals, shipping will become net-zero. It would be good if other industries followed our lead.”

Doran celebrates the ballast water regulations as a tipping point—proof that industry can align with environmental responsibility when guided by clear policy and sound science.

“That was the first step. The next will be stronger policies and broader adoption of sustainable practices.”

But these ambitions sail against strong headwinds.

“The two biggest barriers are regulatory uncertainty and high commercial costs,” Doran noted.

“That’s where partnerships like the Global Industry Alliance come in—we bring together businesses, from coating firms to shipping operators, to share solutions and push for standards that make sustainability feasible.”

Bridging the global divide

For the IMO, ensuring that developing nations are not left behind in this transition is a core priority. Gyorgyi Gurban, Head of Project Implementation, sees this as both a challenge and a profound opportunity.

“We are not just regulators; we are partners in implementation,” said Gurban.

“We have growing portfolios of ocean-related projects in areas like ship recycling, greenhouse gas emissions, and marine litter.”

Despite most shipping companies being headquartered in the developed world, Gurban believes the future lies in the Global South.

“Shipping has always been central to global trade and sustainable development. While most of the companies may be headquartered in developed countries, the biggest ports and trade routes run through the Global South,” she said.

“Developing countries have much to gain from shipping’s green transition—they could become providers of alternative fuels or hubs for sustainable port services.”

The IMO’s strategy includes investing in infrastructure, capacity-building, and knowledge transfer to ensure that all nations can comply with new standards and benefit from greener maritime growth.

“Our approach is twofold,” she said.

“International regulations apply to all ships, regardless of the flag they fly. But we also back this up with technical cooperation projects so that developing countries can effectively implement these rules.”

Anchoring policy in science

Throughout the conference, one theme rang clear: science must guide the journey ahead. “Everywhere you turn at this conference, people are talking about the importance of evidence-based decision-making,” Watson-Wright observed. “That’s music to my ears.”

GESAMP remains the scientific backbone of marine protection efforts, influencing the policy frameworks of nine UN bodies including the IMO. Its work highlights threats—often before they become headlines—and its credibility lies in its neutrality.

“Our advice must be authoritative and independent,” said Watson-Wright. “That’s what gives it strength.”

A new compass for a changing industry

Shipping today stands at a pivotal juncture. With decarbonisation targets, digitisation, and stricter environmental controls on the horizon, the industry must rethink its role in the global ecosystem—not just as a conveyor of goods, but as a partner in planetary health.

“Shipping isn’t just about moving goods—it’s about enabling livelihoods, supporting economies, and now, safeguarding the ocean,” Gurban said.

“By linking robust regulation, cutting-edge science, and inclusive implementation, we can turn this global industry into a global solution.”

Once viewed as a shadowy force behind rising emissions and ocean degradation, the shipping industry is poised to become an unlikely ally in marine conservation. The path won’t be easy—but the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“Shipping is no longer the villain,” said Doran. “We’re ready to be the hero the ocean needs.”